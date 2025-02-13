Ambassadors Ready To 'Tee It Up' At New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport has today announced its roster of ambassadors for the 2025 New Zealand Open Pro-Am, with former All Black captain Richie McCaw and former world number one tennis player Ash Barty headlining an exceptional line-up of sporting greats.

The diverse group includes cricket legends Stephen Fleming and Ricky Ponting, rugby icon Israel Dagg, “Double All Black” Jeff Wilson, as well as motorsport star Hayden Paddon and basketball standout Tom Abercrombie.

Scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 2 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, the 2025 New Zealand Open will showcase a thrilling blend of professional golfers playing alongside amateurs in the only national Open in the world to be played in a pro-am format. With an impressive $2 million prize pool, the tournament is set to be one of the biggest in Australasia.

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Richie McCaw, widely regarded as one of the finest rugby players of all time, loves his golf and is looking forward to being part of the New Zealand Open’s rich sporting history.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the New Zealand Open. Golf has always been a sport I love, and to be able to play alongside the professionals as they duke it out for our national title is really exciting,” said McCaw. “While my heart lies in rugby, I’ve always had a deep appreciation for golf and I’m looking forward to supporting this incredible tournament.”

Former World No. 1 tennis player and Grand Slam champion Ash Barty had an “amazing experience” at the New Zealand Open and will return as non-playing ambassador.

"Last year was fantastic, I really connected with the tournament and being in Queenstown is always special. The hospitality and friendliness of everyone involved is second to none and always so welcoming,” said Barty.

“While I won’t be teeing it up this year, I am thrilled to be coming back to one of my favourite sporting events, spending time with volunteers and the incredible people who bring this event together.”

Returning ambassador Ricky Ponting will be back for his eighth New Zealand Open Pro-Am event and is looking forward to his “favourite week of the year”.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited back and I know the other ambassadors feel the same way,” he said.

“I’ve been talking with other Ambassadors and we’re all really excited. Millbrook Resort is such a beautiful place to host the tournament which keeps getting better every year.”

In addition to McCaw, a star-studded group of sporting icons will serve as Ambassadors for the 2025 tournament. These figures are not only beloved for their exceptional sporting careers but also their impact off the field, making them perfect ambassadors to represent the spirit and prestige of the New Zealand

Open.

Richie McCaw, former All Black captain, two-time Rugby World Cup winner, World Rugby Hall of Fame.

former All Black captain, two-time Rugby World Cup winner, World Rugby Hall of Fame. Ash Barty, former world #1 women’s tennis player, Grand Slam Champion, 15 career titles across the world.

former world #1 women’s tennis player, Grand Slam Champion, 15 career titles across the world. Hayden Paddon , New Zealand’s leading rally driver, known for his successes in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

, New Zealand’s leading rally driver, known for his successes in the World Rally Championship (WRC). Tom Abercrombie , four-time National Basketball League champion and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

, four-time National Basketball League champion and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist. Ricky Ponting , former Australian cricketer and one of the game's greatest players, offering a global perspective to the event.

, former Australian cricketer and one of the game's greatest players, offering a global perspective to the event. Stephen Fleming , former captain of the New Zealand cricket team and one of the nation’s most respected athletes.

, former captain of the New Zealand cricket team and one of the nation’s most respected athletes. Jeff Wilson , rugby legend, multi-sport icon and accomplished broadcaster, widely regarded as one of the greatest All Blacks of all time.

, rugby legend, multi-sport icon and accomplished broadcaster, widely regarded as one of the greatest All Blacks of all time. Israel Dagg, former All Blacks star and World Cup champion, known for his leadership and skill on the rugby field.

“We’re incredibly proud to have such a remarkable group of ambassadors supporting the New Zealand Open,” said New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart.

“They bring not only diverse backgrounds and international appeal to the tournament which helps us engage with a wide audience, but their love of golf aligns perfectly with the New Zealand Open.”

These ambassadors will actively promote the tournament in the lead-up to the event, engaging with attendees at the tournament and helping host a number of key tournament functions.

Their involvement will help create an unforgettable atmosphere at the New Zealand Open, drawing fans from around the world to experience top-tier golf in one of the world’s most scenic destinations.

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown later this month between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

