TVNZ Adds The Liv Golf League To Its Strong Live And Free Sport Line-Up, From Today At 3pm

The LIV Golf League is serving up even more high-octane action through 2025 and TVNZ has teed up the rights for Kiwi’s to catch all the excitement from the fairway live and free from today on TVNZ+.

“LIV Golf is another perfect global sport to add to our sports line-up, complementing our comprehensive free sport menu on TVNZ+ in 2025,” says TVNZ’s Head of Sports, Events, and Partnerships, Melodie Robinson.

LIV Golf makes its highly anticipated return to the Grange Golf Club across the ditch in Adelaide this weekend. From 3pm today, TVNZ+ will bring fans all the action from the course as 12 powerhouse teams go up against each other, with all golfers teeing off at the same time over an exhilarating 54 holes.

A game-changer in professional golf, LIV Golf is unlike traditional tours, featuring shorter, faster-paced tournaments with the sport’s biggest personalities showcasing their skills on the world stage. LIV Golf is designed for the modern audience, with bigger prize purses and a festival-like atmosphere.

"It's shorter, it's faster AND it's sold out thanks to daily music events bringing in younger crowds,” adds Robinson.

Kiwi professionals Ben Campbell and Danny Lee will love the atmosphere and taking on some of the best in the game, like Australia’s Cameron Smith, USA’s Bryson DeChambeau, and Spain’s Jon Rahm.”

A fan of the captivating game of golf? Like supporting Kiwi underdogs going up against the big guns? Intrigued about the par-tee atmosphere? TVNZ+ is the place to be this weekend.

LIV Golf premieres today, Friday 14th February at 3pm and continues Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February from 2pm, live and free on TVNZ+.

