Rediscover Parnell Village With This One-night-only Special Event

Lights, art, music, and late trade will converge on Thursday 6 March from 5pm for ‘Rediscover Parnell Village’—a one-night-only experience that will show you the heart of Parnell in a new light.

This event is an opportunity to celebrate the opening of 269, Auckland’s vibrant new food and beverage destination, and to reintroduce you to Parnell Village. This one-of-a-kind event oTers to bring the best of Parnell together at the same time as the day turns to night, with pockets of activity popping up throughout the village for the evening.

One highlight of the evening will be Art Battle. Spanning more than 70 cities worldwide, Art Battle is the world’s biggest live painting competition. Twelve New Zealand artists will assemble at 269 for three rounds of high energy speed painting, with an audience vote determining the winner.

The Parnell Road streetscape will also be adorned with light installations from the award winning Angus Muir Design. These dynamic interactive installations have previously drawn crowds at major light festivals in Takapuna, Queenstown, Nelson, and Howick; now, they will be lighting up Parnell Village.

The vibrant light installations will be complemented by an array of art, from window displays in galleries to hanging woven pieces. Adding to the atmosphere will be music from some of Auckland’s finest up-and-coming young talent. Youth Arts NZ have created a lineup of musicians who will be stationed around Parnell Village, playing ambient tunes to see you through the night.

With more pop-up events and displays set to be announced, Rediscover Parnell Village showcases the heart of Auckland’s oldest suburb and invites you to partake in a magical evening.

