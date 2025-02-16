Toy Library Awareness Week 2025

Toy Library Awareness Week is taking place all around New Zealand from the 2nd to the 8th of March 2025. The theme for this year’s event is “Play for All”.

This fantastic annual event is all about promoting creative, inclusive, sustainable and affordable play for all Tamariki and their whanau. Throughout the week, Toy Libraries will host a variety of activities and events, celebrating inclusive play. Families are invited to join in the fun, discover new toys, and learn more about the benefits of borrowing rather than buying.

Toy libraries provide an affordable and sustainable way for families to access high-quality, educational, and engaging toys. By borrowing rather than purchasing, families can save money while reducing waste, minimizing the carbon footprint of the toy industry on our planet, and promoting environmental responsibility.

For more information about Toy Library Awareness Week activities, or to find your local Toy Library, please visit www.toylibrary.co.nz.

What does “Play for All” mean?

1. Play for All Ages – Because everyone deserves the joy of play.

2. Play for All Abilities – Inclusive fun for every child.

3. Play for All Communities – Bringing families together through play.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

4. Play for All Seasons – Indoor and outdoor fun, year-round.

5. Play for All Imaginations – Sparking creativity, one toy at a time.

6. Play for All Budgets – Affordable play for every family.

7. Play for All Senses – Engaging every sense through fun.

8. Play for All Learning Styles – Educational play for every mind.

9. Play for All Backgrounds – Celebrating diversity through play.

10. Play for All Genders – Breaking stereotypes, embracing fun for all.

© Scoop Media

