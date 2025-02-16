Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Toy Library Awareness Week 2025

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 11:19 pm
Press Release: Toy Library Federation of New Zealand

Toy Library Awareness Week is taking place all around New Zealand from the 2nd to the 8th of March 2025. The theme for this year’s event is “Play for All”.

This fantastic annual event is all about promoting creative, inclusive, sustainable and affordable play for all Tamariki and their whanau. Throughout the week, Toy Libraries will host a variety of activities and events, celebrating inclusive play. Families are invited to join in the fun, discover new toys, and learn more about the benefits of borrowing rather than buying.

Toy libraries provide an affordable and sustainable way for families to access high-quality, educational, and engaging toys. By borrowing rather than purchasing, families can save money while reducing waste, minimizing the carbon footprint of the toy industry on our planet, and promoting environmental responsibility.

For more information about Toy Library Awareness Week activities, or to find your local Toy Library, please visit www.toylibrary.co.nz.

What does “Play for All” mean?

1. Play for All Ages – Because everyone deserves the joy of play.

2. Play for All Abilities – Inclusive fun for every child.

3. Play for All Communities – Bringing families together through play.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

4. Play for All Seasons – Indoor and outdoor fun, year-round.

5. Play for All Imaginations – Sparking creativity, one toy at a time.

6. Play for All Budgets – Affordable play for every family.

7. Play for All Senses – Engaging every sense through fun.

8. Play for All Learning Styles – Educational play for every mind.

9. Play for All Backgrounds – Celebrating diversity through play.

10. Play for All Genders – Breaking stereotypes, embracing fun for all.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Toy Library Federation of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 