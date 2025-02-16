Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bon Iver Shares 'Everything Is Peaceful Love'

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 11:24 pm
Press Release: The Label

Following the announcement of Bon Iver’s first new album in six years – SABLE, fABLE, out April 11th on Jagjaguwar – Justin Vernon has shared its lead single, 'Everything Is Peaceful Love.' The song arrives alongside a music video shot and edited by filmmaker John Wilson, of HBO’s How To with John Wilson, and Vernon says:

"I knew what kind of record I wanted to make the day we made ‘Everything Is Peaceful Love.’ I always knew that would be the feeling I wanted to share first. I wanted the video to just be people smiling uncontainably. Luckily, Eric Timothy Carlson suggested getting in touch with John Wilson from How To with John Wilson. Simply the most poignant and hilarious program in all of Television. We were extremely fortunate that John liked the idea. He went out, shot a bunch of fun stuff, and edited it all to the song. It gives me what I want for this album, all in one video. The idea that happiness and joy are the highest form and the true buoyancy of survival, and even taking yourself less seriously could heal the world."

With SABLE, fABLE, Justin Vernon turns the page and begins Bon Iver’s next chapter: the epilogue. It is a love story set to lush, radiant pop music, and while the record begins with the vulnerable unburdening of last fall’s three-song SABLE, EP, the triptych seamlessly gives way to a new nine-song saga in which one person becomes two, darkness turns to salmon-colored beauty, and sadness transforms to unbridled joy. Where SABLE, is a sparse and solitary reckoning with a pain that long-defined the past, fABLE looks towards a vibrant future filled with light, purpose and possibility: a partner, new memories, perhaps a family.

