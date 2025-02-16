Significant Milestone For Kōawa Studios With First Commercial Use Of Studios For International Feature Film Holy Days

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC)’s Kōawa Studios, the first commercial studio of its kind to open in Aotearoa New Zealand’s South Island, have partnered with leading New Zealand production company Firefly Films on their latest international feature film Holy Days. The New Zealand-Canadian co-production wrapped filming in late 2024 and stars Judy Davis, Miriam Margolyes, and Jacki Weaver. Holy Days marked the first commercial use of Kōawa’s state of the art facilities.

The partnership with Firefly Films is a significant milestone for Kōawa Studios. Director of Kōawa Studios, Sam Witters, said they couldn’t have asked for a better debut production than Holy Days to mark the beginning of what they hope will be many more projects at Kōawa, Ōtautahi Christchurch’s cutting-edge new production and studio facility.

“Working closely with Firefly Films, we were thrilled to host an exceptional cast and crew, who fully utilised our extensive facilities—from production offices to the art department mill and workshop—throughout pre-production and production,” commented Witters. “A particular highlight was the debut use of our state-of-the-art virtual production soundstage for pivotal scenes in the film. We can’t wait to see Holy Days come to life on the big screen.”

Kōawa aspires to co-create the future of the global screen and creative technology industries through collaboration, innovation and education that supports not only the growth of its students but the industry in Waitaha Canterbury, Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond.

Alongside production, Kōawa Studios provided office space for Firefly Films’ not-for-profit education and mentoring organisation Share the Knowledge, in collaboration with Kahurangi Toi Ātea, which aims to grow skills for the New Zealand screen industry and provide pathways into employment. Five Digital Screen students completed the Share the Knowledge course, and two stand-out students were selected as paid crew interns for the Holy Days shoot.

Emma Slade, Producer, Firefly Films said: “Having the opportunity to work with UC Kōawa Studios was a highlight for our production. The facilities and personnel were fantastic and what would normally take weeks to shoot, only took days, it was incredible. We worked closely with the Kōawa Studios team to prepare ourselves for a seamless shoot period on the volume stage and it went ahead without a hitch. We were very pleased with the outcome, the footage looks fantastic. Also, having use of the campus offices, art and costume spaces within walking distance of the Studios was very helpful and made it easier for cast and crew. Firefly Films considers itself fortunate to have been the first ones to try out the state-of-the-art facilities.”

UC Digital Screen Programme Student and Grip Trainee on the shoot Daniel Davy was blown away at the opportunity to work on Holy Days, alongside one of New Zealand’s most experienced Grips, Tony Keddy (Bookworm, King Kong): “It was awesome, I had the best time and learnt so much. Tony and the whole team were so great at teaching me about everything involved in the job. I can’t believe I had this opportunity, I feel very lucky.”

As UC’s Kōawa Studios reputation continues to grow, it plays a key role in supporting aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals, helping to build a vibrant creative community in Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond. UC’s partnership with Firefly Films builds on its recent agreements with Stretchy Productions (Kiri and Lou Rarararara!), Aardman Academy (Oscar ® winning producers of Wallace and Gromit) and Doc Edge. As well as previous film productions We Were Dangerous (Piki Films) and Head South.

Based on beloved author Dame Joy Cowley’s novel of the same name, Holy Days is the feature directorial debut from renowned Canadian-South African actress Nat Boltt (Riverdale, District 9), who also wrote the screenplay and stars in the film.

Holy Days will be distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Kismet Entertainment and in Canada by Photon Films. The film is produced by New Zealand-based production company Firefly Films and Canadian producers Lily Pictures. Blue Fox Entertainment have acquired worldwide rights excluding New Zealand and Canada. Holy Days is made with financial support from the Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission, New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, Screen CanterburyNZ Production Grant, Angel Investors Marlborough, the Percasky Family, University of Canterbury’s Kōawa Studios, Telefilm Canada, Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, CBC Films and Elemental Post.

ABOUT KŌAWA STUDIOS AND THE UNIVERSITY OF CANTERBURY

Kōawa Studios at the University of Canterbury (UC): Where screen, storytelling, and creative technology education and industries converge. Located on UC’s Dovedale campus, Kōawa houses state-of-the-art facilities including sound recording studios, edit suites and foley, motion capture and stop motion animation studios, green screen and Virtual Production sound stages,mill space, computer labs and a multipurpose theatre for e-sports and events. These facilities empower UC Digital Screen students to push the boundaries of creativity in film, animation, game arts & development, sound production, indigenous narrative and immersive technologies.Kōawa,a name gifted to UC by Ngāi Tahu meaning “watercourse” or “channel”, symbolises a life force, uniting people, passion, and purpose. Partnerships with industry are vital to our success, providing students with regular access and exposure to industry, supporting them to graduate with the skills these global industries demand.

Kōawa at the University of Canterbury welcomes enquiries from those interested in partnering with the initiatives being developed to ensure the continued growth of the converged creative technology industries.

Immersed in the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch - the second largest city in Aotearoa New Zealand - Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) provides an experience unlike any other. The University offers students endless opportunities for exploration and recreation, with all the conveniences of a modern city and a region called ‘home to nature’s most diverse playground’. Our students have the space to find themselves, to connect with others and to positively contribute to a changing world.

We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of education. We seek to cultivate a spirit of curiosity that honours our shared history, values our differences and aspires towards tertiary education that is equitable and accessible to all.

UC’s Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours is a four-year professional degree that focuses on storytelling using words, still or moving images, animation and sound. It introduces students to all stages of conception, production and publication of digital media.

Students will complete at least one of six major subjects, including:

Animation

Cinematic Arts

Game Development

Game Arts

Screen Sound

Screenwriting

They can also choose to specialise in a number of minor subjects including Indigenous Narrative, a course specially designed to accompany this degree. It teaches students an understanding of the approaches to Māori and Pasifika storytelling in digital forms, including production strategies and issues of representation.

ABOUT FIREFLY FILMS:

Firefly Films produces world-class screen content alongside passionate and dedicated creative and financial partners, telling authentic, fresh and captivating stories for global audiences. Anchored in New Zealand but with a keen eye on the international marketplace, the company’s broad slate includes local projects as well as international co-productions. Highlights include audience favorite Bookworm opening Fantasia Film Festival 2024, Uproar (starring Minnie Driver, Julian Dennison and Rhys Darby) selected for TIFF 2023, Mister Organ (David Farrier) which was New Zealand’s highest grossing feature documentary in 2022, distributed with Netflix and a New York Times Top Critic’s Pick. Come to Daddy premiered at Tribeca 2019 and won Best Director (Ant Timpson) and Best Actor (Elijah Wood) at the Toronto After Dark Festival 2019.

