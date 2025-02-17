New Zealand’s Largest Youth Lifesaving Festival Celebrates 25 Years This Week

New Zealand’s biggest junior lifesaving carnival, Oceans Festival of Junior Surf Lifesaving will celebrate 25 years at Mount Maunganui this week. This year, 726 young people from 48 surf lifesaving clubs will participate in a range of sport surf lifesaving events ranging from beach flags to water rescues. The carnival will take place between 20 and 23 February.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand national events manager, Matt Cairns says Oceans provides an opportunity for surf club members aged between 10 and 14 to compete, challenge themselves, and celebrate the camaraderie of surf lifesaving.

“The Oceans Carnival owes its success to the families who return year-after-year to take part and volunteer.

“With the event in its 25th year, we’re stoked to see people supporting their siblings and children as they participate in events over the weekend.”

Tauranga Deputy Mayor and Patron of the Mount Maunganui Surf Club, Jen Scoular says Mount Maunganui is the perfect venue for emerging surf lifesavers to test and improve their skills.

"Tauranga is proud to host this milestone event and welcome participants and whānau from across the country to our beautiful beach. Surf lifesaving is an integral part of our community, and this festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the dedication and talent of our young surf lifesavers.

We encourage locals and visitors to come along, enjoy the action, and experience everything Tauranga has to offer."

Thousands are expected at the free, family-friendly event over the four days. Matt says with numbers growing every year, the event is likely to be a firm fixture in sporting diaries for the next 25 years at least.

