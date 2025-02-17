Discover “A Year To Play, Create, And Learn” At Corban Estate Arts Centre

2025 is shaping up to be a year of imagination, exploration, and connection at Corban Estate Arts Centre (CEAC). With the launch of “A Year to Play, Create, and Learn,” CEAC invites people of all ages to join a vibrant celebration of the arts, featuring dynamic workshops, inspiring exhibitions, family-friendly events, and festivals that promise creativity and fun for everyone.

Whether you're igniting your imagination, picking up a paintbrush for the first time, or discovering new perspectives through thought-provoking art, this year-long campaign is all about making the arts accessible and engaging.

“At Corban Estate Arts Centre, we believe art has the unique ability to unite people, spark imagination, and create lasting connections,” says Luana Walker, Director of CEAC. “This campaign is a celebration of creativity in all its forms, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to be part of this year long journey.”

Exciting Events to Watch For in 2025

CEAC is thrilled to announce an exciting line-up of events in 2025, starting with the highly anticipated Kids Arts Festival – Celebrating Colour. This vibrant, free festival will ignite the creativity of young minds, featuring the debut of Rainbow Machine, a captivating mobile artwork by Shahriar Asdollah-Zadeh, Patrick Loo, and Sarosh Mulla, proudly part of the Auckland Council Public Art Collection.

The arts will extend beyond the Centre’s grounds and into Henderson Township, transforming shop windows into canvases for unique displays that celebrate creativity and connection. CEAC will also embrace the spirit of play through its Matariki offerings. Plus, the beloved Dragon Boat Festival, a collaboration between CEAC and the Waitakere Chinese Association, will once again enchant audiences.

As part of the Heritage Festival, we’re introducing a day of celebration aptly named Playground at Corban’s. The event will feature the unveiling of the next iteration of the Corban’s Heritage Wall, honouring the Corban family's contributions. The estate’s picturesque grounds will be filled with outdoor games, a market, and space for the public to bring a picnic and relax, making for a lively and fun-filled day.

Additionally, in October, we’ll host the much-loved Spooky Spaces event for Halloween, following numerous requests from the public. This evening event will invite children to dress up and explore even further across the estate as we transform our spaces with spooky surprises. The Light Party will add a special glow to the evening, making it an unforgettable experience for families.

Looking ahead, CEAC is also planning a Winter Art and Music Festival, an exciting event still in development. While final details are being worked out, it promises to showcase the imagination and vibrancy of the season, blending art, performance, music, and community spirit in a memorable celebration at the heart of the estate.

From workshops to festivals, exhibitions to pop-up art installations, Corban Estate Arts Centre is the place to be in 2025.

Spread the word and mark your calendar – it’s going to be a year packed with creativity, learning, and play like never before!

For the latest updates and event details, visit www.ceac.org.nz or follow us on social media.

About Corban Estate Arts Centre

Nestled in the heart of Henderson, Corban Estate Arts Centre is a dynamic hub for artistic exploration and community engagement. With its rich history, welcoming atmosphere, and innovative programming, CEAC inspires creativity and connection across generations and cultures.

