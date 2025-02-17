Operatunity Presents From Phantom To Les Mis: A Spectacular Musical Journey!

Operatunity is thrilled to announce its upcoming concert tour, From Phantom to Les Mis, set to captivate audiences from 25 February to 28 March 2025 across 24 centres throughout New Zealand. This extraordinary show will transport attendees through the greatest hits of musical theatre, featuring beloved songs from 70s and 80s that have graced both Broadway and the West End.

No Beck From Phantom to Les Mis Square (Photo/Supplied)

Get ready for a show-tune spectacular that includes iconic numbers from legendary productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita alongside toe-tapping classics from Grease and Chess. With sparkling costumes and mesmerizing choreography, this musical extravaganza promises to dazzle and amaze, providing something for everyone.

This concert features standout performances by renowned artists including John Bayne and Matt Pike. John, celebrated for his powerful vocals and commanding stage presence, brings a wealth of experience and artistry to the tour. A graduate of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City, John has performed numerous leading roles in major musical theatre and Shakespearean productions. His portrayal of iconic characters is sure to resonate deeply with audiences.

Joining John is the talented Matt Pike, whose stunning voice and versatility across many genres have made him a highly sought-after professional artist. His talents span rock and roll, music theatre, and even heavier rock, including a show based on Led Zeppelin. Matt has starred in many music theatre roles, recently performing with Russ and Cameron in Ken Russell’s Phantom of the Opera in Japan.

Completing this star-studded cast are music theatre specialists: West End star Russell Dixon with Kate Lineham, Heather Wilcock, Charlotte West and pianist Grant Winterburn.

From Phantom to Les Mis invites you to surrender to the sublime and prepare to be carried away by sensational and soul-stirring performances. Audiences can expect an event filled with stirring melodies and vibrant performances.

