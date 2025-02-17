From Aotearoa to the Pacific: 11 New Zealand Sports Organisations Back 2025 YPL Sports Programme to Shape Future Leaders

The 2025 Young Pacific Leaders Sports Programme will bring together 14 dynamic and inspiring leaders from across the Pacific, traveling to Auckland, New Zealand in March for an enriching experience focused on cultural exchange, leadership development, and women’s sports.

The programme, run by Women in Sport Aotearoa and Pasifika Sisters in Sport is designed to provide these emerging leaders with the skills, networks, and resources needed to create transformative projects for change in their home communities. The primary focus is to improve the participation and outcomes for communities in sport and physical activity throughout the Pacific region.

Participants will spend time with many of New Zealand’s top sports organisations, engaging in mentorship and gaining invaluable insights into New Zealand’s approach to sports, community engagement, and leadership. These organisations will play a pivotal role in supporting the participants as they shape their impactful projects for their home communities.

Key Host Organisations Include:

Basketball New Zealand

As the national governing body for basketball in New Zealand, Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) is dedicated to promoting and developing basketball from grassroots levels to elite competition. BBNZ’s mission is to grow and sustain basketball as a sport that enriches the lives of New Zealanders by providing pathways for athletes, coaches, and officials to excel globally.

“We’re incredibly excited to be part of this fantastic kaupapa’ said Belinda Edwards, COO, BBNZ. ‘We have big aspirations here at Basketball New Zealand to enhance the leadership within our sport, in particular with our wāhine, and we’re very proud to be able to support the next generation of inspirational leaders.”

New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) serves as the national governing body for rugby league, overseeing the promotion, development, and management of the sport at all levels. With a mission to transform lives and community wellbeing through rugby league, NZRL aims to be a leader in New Zealand and on the international stage.

“Enhancing opportunities for women in rugby league and sport in New Zealand has always been a huge focus for NZRL. By supporting and mentoring these emerging leaders in women’s sport, we hope they can make meaningful change in their communities.,” said Luisa Avaiki, Head of Women's Rugby League, NZRL. “It’s an honour to mentor these emerging leaders in women’s sports.”

Moana Pasifika

Representing the Pacific Islands in Super Rugby, Moana Pasifika is a professional rugby union team focused on showcasing Pacific Island rugby talent and celebrating cultural heritage. With a mission to create pathways for Pacific Island rugby players, Moana Pasifika embodies values of Respect, Unity, Excellence, and Heritage.

“Rugby has long been a unifying force in the Pacific, and we believe in its power to inspire and uplift. Moana Pasifika is honoured to be part of a programme that equips Pacific women with the leadership skills and resources to drive meaningful change in their communities through sport,” said Leeson AhMau, Director of Sports, Moana Pasifika.

Pasifika Medical Association

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) is a network of Pacific health professionals dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Pacific communities. With a mission to advance health equity through leadership, research, and community service, PMA will offer valuable insights on the intersection of health, well-being, and sports.

“Investing in Pacific women’s leadership in sport is an investment in the health of our people. PMA is honoured to support this initiative, ensuring that women across the region have access to the networks, mentorship, and knowledge needed to make a lasting impact through sport and physical activity,” said Rose AhMau, PMA Sports Strategy Manager.

The Cause Collective

The Cause Collective (TCC) is a community organisation that aims to create the conditions for communities to thrive from this generation to the next. A population-focused organisation, TCC has an interest in the overall outcomes of Pacific peoples across Aotearoa, underserved and South Auckland communities. This is achieved by delivering a range of services to communities, clinical and provider networks and delivery partners.

“We want to transform the way in which community and public services are experienced by individuals, families and whole communities. We work upstream to address the causes of complex problems and downstream to strengthen prevention systems. We are excited to collaborate in work that aims to create opportunities for Pacific communities to thrive,” said Tapuvakai Vea, General Manager.

Warriors Community Foundation

The Warriors Community Foundation (WCF) is driven by the belief that a strong, connected community is essential for a thriving society. WCF are passionate about fostering connections, providing education, and inspiring individuals across Aotearoa. WCF are the official charity partner of the One NZ Warriors and deliver and coordinate all community activations on their behalf.

“We are so excited to be involved in the Young Pacific Leaders Women’s Sports Programme for the second cohort - we really enjoyed hosting in the first cohort and the connections and learnings we had were inspiring,” said Charlotte Scanlan, Community Coordinator.

Harbour Sport

A regional sports trust, Harbour Sport, supports sport, active recreation, play, and health throughout the North Harbour region. With a mission to inspire, empower and strengthen the community through physical activity, health and wellbeing, Harbour Sport embodies values of Respect, Inclusion, Collaboration, Whakawhanaungatanga, and Integrity.

“We are delighted to support women’s leadership in sports and to help empower these young leaders to make a lasting impact back home in their communities,” said Kendra Tate, Women and Girls Lead, Harbour Sport.

CLM Community Sport

CLM Community Sport is committed to transforming lives through play, active recreation, and sporting opportunities as a vehicle for engagement. As the Regional Sports Trust for the Counties Manukau Region, we seek to add value, connect, empower, and activate our community.

“The team is excited and looking forward to providing a meaningful experience for these women. We aim to fill their baskets with the tools, knowledge, and experience to further empower them on their journey as an emerging leader,” said Bernadette Tovio, General Manager, CLM Community Sport.

Netball Manurewa

As a community-focused netball organisation, Netball Manurewa works to promote the sport from grassroots to competitive levels. “Mahia te mahi hei oranga mō te Iwi” is the mission that outlines the role of Netball Manurewa to operate in a way that benefits their whānau and community through the waka of netball to make positive impact. Values such as Manaakitanga, Ūkaipotanga, Kaitiakitanga and Rangatiratanga underpin the strategy pillars creating a movement and direction that is reflective of membership and community.

“We look forward to empowering the women in this programme to become strong leaders in their communities, using the sport of netball as a vehicle for change,” said Karla Matua, General Manager, Netball Manurewa.

Auckland Rugby League

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) is the governing body for rugby league in Auckland, responsible for managing and promoting the sport at all levels.

At ARL, we truly believe that Your Greatness Grows Here and it is the people involved at all levels of our great game that have an enduring impact that extends beyond the sidelines of the field.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for women in sports, and we are excited to support these emerging leaders in their journey,” said Dionte Kang, Club and Partnership Coordinator, Auckland Rugby League.

Northern Region Football

Northern Region Football is New Zealand’s largest football federation, and inspires and enables football participation through its equity of access, quality competitions and thriving club communities purpose.

“For football to grow and thrive, we need gender diversity on club committees and boards, which is why NRF has set goals to bring more women into leadership positions in our Gender Equity Action Plan. We’re delighted to support WISPA and Young Pasifika Leaders – it’s through collective action that we can encourage and support women to lead and make a difference in sport,” said Laura Menzies, CEO.

Through this unique partnership of New Zealand’s leading sports organisations, the 2025 Young Pacific Leaders Women's Sports Programme is a transformative initiative that will empower young women to become change-makers in their communities. The mentorship and support provided by these organisations will help participants develop innovative and sustainable projects aimed at improving the opportunities for women and girls in sports throughout the Pacific.

About the 2025 Young Pacific Leaders Women's Sports Programme

The Young Pacific Leaders Women’s Sports Programme is a flagship initiative aimed at empowering young women from the Pacific Island nations by providing them with mentorship, skills development, and access to networks. The programme fosters collaboration between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, with a focus on creating lasting positive change for women and girls in sports.

