Barbwire® Fight Club Set To Shake Things Up With Announcement Of NZ Fight Series

Barbwire® Fight Club, a newly formed combat sports event company, is proud to announce its highly anticipated Professional Series. Celebrating with its Official Launch and 2024 Prizegiving last night in New Plymouth, the launch was attended by honoured guests and 2025 signed fighters as well as a keynote by motivational speaker Lisa Tamati.

Barbwire® Fight Club’s Professional Series (BFC-PRO) aims to elevate the world of combat sports across New Zealand by showcasing top-tier talent and providing an innovative platform for fighters to shine. The championship series will include intense, high-calibre bouts across broader combat sports and varying weight divisions, bringing together the most skilled fighters from around the country to compete against each other for appearance fees, fan vote prize money, and bonus prize money for the top 6 on the points table at the end of each year.

Consisting of 6 events in 2025, Barbwire® Fight Club’s point of difference is the addition of an online audience voting system and live stream. Viewers can register and watch from the comfort of their own home.

The series is expected to draw a large crowd of fans, media, and industry professionals. The first event to kick off the 2025 series is on Thursday 10th April at Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North. Other locations for the year include Cambridge, Whanganui, Porirua, Hastings and Taranaki.

CEO and founder, James ‘Batman’ Langton, a retired professional fighter from Opunake says, “The launch of the professional series marks a major milestone for Barbwire® Fight Club. We had a successful year last year testing the business model which is about showcasing NZ’s best fighters. These events are our chance to put a spotlight on the raw talent, grit, and determination that fuel the sport.”

“The difference we have with the series is the fighter’s opportunity to win money which has never been offered before in this industry for New Zealand. We are taking a brave foot forward into a space that people are craving; a series of events where fans get to see fighters more than once. This is completely different to the usual corporate fights where you see a fighter train hard for 12 weeks and you’re lucky to see them again. We are about the fighters and inspiring greatness in a sport that is often over shadowed. We’ve seen a gap in the industry and are not scared to push limits.”

Asia-Pacific Boxing Federation (APBF) President Steve Scott supports the need for a platform where combat sports can come together. “The unique aspect of Barbwire® Fight Club events is the online presence and interactive opportunity for fans. Their commitment to innovation and showcasing athletes across New Zealand is something that should be supported, it inspires our next generation of champions” he says.

Barbwire® Fight Club is committed to providing a platform for fighters and fans that celebrates both the physical and mental aspects of the fight game. This launch event is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the organisation.

For more information on Barbwire® Fight Club’s Professional Series and to purchase tickets, visit www.barbwirefightclub.com.

