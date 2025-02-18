New Zealand Team Celebrates Successful Invictus Games In Canada

The 2025 NZDF Invictus Team (Photo/Supplied)

After nine days of competition which tested the strength, resilience and courage of our personnel, the New Zealand Defence Force Invictus Games team has wrapped up a successful Games in Canada.

This year’s games held in Vancouver and Whistler were the first hybrid winter games, providing a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sport. More than 500 competitors from 23 nations took part.

Our 19-strong team competed in all 11 sports and came away with nine medals – one Gold, three Silver and five Bronze.

At the closing ceremony, Invictus Games Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, honoured those who competed and said he wished the games weren’t necessary, but understood why they are still needed, more than ever.

“It is because of the strength you give to the world. The power of your example. The duty to one another. You may swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion, and your spirit of service. “Our entire Invictus community is making the world a better place and you’re doing it by being your awesome selves.”

Head of Mission, Major General Rose King, said it was a privilege and honour to share a small part of the team’s journey with their whānau and friends over the nine days of competition.

“Everyone here has had challenges to navigate on their own pathway of recovery and it’s so inspiring to see their tenacity, courage, commitment and passion to not only compete but to push themselves past boundaries.

“I am so proud of them all. The way they have supported each other, the way they have represented Aotearoa New Zealand, leaving it all out there on the snow, in the pool or on the gym floor, and inspiring others through their respect, competitiveness and culture.

“Seeing the connections between our competitors and their loved ones, the looks of pride, love, surprise, and utter joy. That is just priceless,” she said.

Flight Sergeant Stacey Adam, Leading Logistics Supply Specialist Tyler-Marie Gray and Corporal Kelly Sunnex celebrate their wins at the Rowing (Photo/Supplied)

Double bronze medallist in the Snowboarding and Indoor Rowing, Corporal Kelly Sunnex, said the level of dedication and care the Invictus Games organising committee put in made it a high calibre event.

“I've really enjoyed watching my team mates push themselves and be proud of their accomplishments - Invictus, or any sporting competition is a very powerful tool. It gives those who are injured, wounded or ill a reason to keep going, training and pushing. It gives you a why.

“Being able to have our friends and family here with us too has meant that they have been able to share in our journey and that has been amazing,” said Corporal Sunnex.

The New Zealand team is supported by Fulton Hogan, Dynasty, Sudima Hotels, The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust, Auckland District RSA Inc, Craig Walker Building Removals, Papanui RSA, Templeton RSA Poppy Trust, Rotorua RSA, Huapai Kemeu Lions Club, NZDF Messes and Clubs, and Veterans’ Affairs.

Major General King thanked the supporters of the NZ Invictus Team for enabling the team to compete.

“Without all of them, our team and their whānau would not have had this life changing experience. We will be forever grateful.

“For serving members and veterans who have been injured, wounded or ill and haven’t been to an Invictus Games, maybe this could be part of your journey.”

Focussed on rehabilitation and recovery through sport, the Invictus Games is the only international adaptive sporting event for injured, wounded, or ill current and former service men and women.

