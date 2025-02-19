Nuggets Announce Darcy Knox As Latest Signing For 2025

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce that Darcy Knox will be joining them for another season, with the guard signing on for the 2025 edition of the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

Knox joins Matthew Bardsley as the second player publicly announced as returning to the Nuggets' roster in 2025.

A dynamic guard known for his playmaking abilities and defensive tenacity, Knox has been a consistent performer for the Nuggets during his time with the club. Over his career, he has averaged 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Notably, he set his career high in points with 17 points in a game against the Nelson Giants in 2020.

In the 2024 season, Knox also achieved a career high of seven rebounds in a game against Taranaki, and seven assists in a game against the Wellington Saints.

"I'm really looking forward to another season with the Nuggets," Knox said. "We’re going to have a great group of guys, and I'm excited to build on what we've achieved so far. I can't wait to get back on the court and compete for a Championship."

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, expressed his enthusiasm for Knox's return to the line-up.

"Darcy is a key player for us, and we're delighted to have him back," Kelly said. "His leadership on and off the court is invaluable, and his ability to make plays and defend at a high level will be crucial for our success this season. We're building a strong team, and Darcy is a big part of that."

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

