Levin Harriers Club Celebrates 60 Years With Free Community Events

Levin Harriers Club, in partnership with Sport Horowhenua, is marking a remarkable milestone—60 years of running, walking, and community spirit. To celebrate, the club is inviting the Horowhenua community to join in a series of free walk, jog, and run events across the district in March 2025.

The events are designed to be inclusive and accessible to all, welcoming participants of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a dedicated runner or just looking for a casual stroll, these 3km routes offer the perfect opportunity to get active and be part of this historic celebration.

To make the experience even more enjoyable, coffee carts will be available at each location, ensuring participants can enjoy a hot drink before, during, or after their walk.

Event Schedule:

Levin – Saturday 8 March | 10am-12pm | Levin Showgrounds, 33 Victoria Street

Shannon – Saturday 15 March | 10am-12pm | Buckley Golf Course, 70 Engles Road

Foxton Beach – Saturday 22 March | 10am-12pm | Holben Pavilion, Signal Street

No registration is required—just turn up and get moving from 10am!

Levin Harriers Club President Diane Chandler says the event is a fitting tribute to the club’s long-standing presence in the community.

"For 60 years, Levin Harriers has brought people together through running and walking. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with a series of free events that encourage the entire community to get active and enjoy the outdoors."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Sport Horowhenua community connector Ethan Pollock adds, "This is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and fitness levels to come together, be part of the celebration, and experience the benefits of an active lifestyle."

With no cost to participate and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, the Levin Harriers 60th Anniversary events promise to be a fun and memorable way to mark this special occasion.

© Scoop Media

