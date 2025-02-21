Auckland’s Rising Indie Rock Stars Grapehouse Drop New Single & Hit The Stage

Epic is a word thrown around a lot these days, but Auckland’s Grapehouse takes it to a whole new level. Winners of the 2024 Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition, this shoegaze-pop-rock four-piece has been making waves with their raw, high-energy performances and emotionally charged songwriting. Now, they’re back with their latest single, Thinking Way Too Much, and they’re throwing a live show to celebrate.

On Saturday, 29 March, Grapehouse is taking over Ding Dong Lounge with a stacked lineup featuring Club Ruby, CCTV, and Backshotz. If you haven’t seen them live yet, this is your chance to witness why they’re being called one of the most exciting new acts in the country. Early bird tickets are just $10 until 5 March, then $15 GA, or $20 on the door—if there are any left.

After clinching their competition win, the band hit the studio with Dave Rhodes Productions to bring Thinking Way Too Much to life. They also teamed up with Will Slingsby (Off The Ground Productions) for an upcoming music video, set to drop soon. The single’s artwork, designed by Barny Bewick (Indium Design), gives their sound a striking visual edge.

Grapehouse (Photo/Supplied)

Grapehouse isn’t just another band; they’re carving their own path in NZ’s music scene. Whether they’re delivering hard-hitting indie rock or dreamy shoegaze anthems, their passion is undeniable. Thinking Way Too Much will be available on all streaming platforms from 28 March.

Round up your mates, grab your tickets, and be there when Grapehouse takes the next step toward something big.

R18 | Tickets via Ding Dong Lounge

