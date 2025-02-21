Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland’s Rising Indie Rock Stars Grapehouse Drop New Single & Hit The Stage

Friday, 21 February 2025, 10:54 am
Press Release: Act Up Entertainment

Epic is a word thrown around a lot these days, but Auckland’s Grapehouse takes it to a whole new level. Winners of the 2024 Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition, this shoegaze-pop-rock four-piece has been making waves with their raw, high-energy performances and emotionally charged songwriting. Now, they’re back with their latest single, Thinking Way Too Much, and they’re throwing a live show to celebrate.

On Saturday, 29 March, Grapehouse is taking over Ding Dong Lounge with a stacked lineup featuring Club Ruby, CCTV, and Backshotz. If you haven’t seen them live yet, this is your chance to witness why they’re being called one of the most exciting new acts in the country. Early bird tickets are just $10 until 5 March, then $15 GA, or $20 on the door—if there are any left.

After clinching their competition win, the band hit the studio with Dave Rhodes Productions to bring Thinking Way Too Much to life. They also teamed up with Will Slingsby (Off The Ground Productions) for an upcoming music video, set to drop soon. The single’s artwork, designed by Barny Bewick (Indium Design), gives their sound a striking visual edge.

Grapehouse (Photo/Supplied)
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Grapehouse isn’t just another band; they’re carving their own path in NZ’s music scene. Whether they’re delivering hard-hitting indie rock or dreamy shoegaze anthems, their passion is undeniable. Thinking Way Too Much will be available on all streaming platforms from 28 March.

Round up your mates, grab your tickets, and be there when Grapehouse takes the next step toward something big.

R18 | Tickets via Ding Dong Lounge

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Act Up Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 