Lewis Family Benefit

Jake Lewis heads rivals Luca Durning (3) and Seth Devereux (11). Aaron Staples Photography.

The power couple of Kiwi motorcycle racing look set to continue their winning ways in the final two rounds of the Star Insure New Zealand Superbike Championship Series – at Hampton Downs and Taupo – next month.

Husband and wife Jake and Avalon Lewis dominated the opening two rounds of the series this month – at Invercargill and Timaru – leaving the South Island with a maximum six wins apiece.

However, it's Avalon who holds the bragging rights with two pole positions and 172 points to Jake's one pole and 171 points.

The couple, who have recently moved to Australia, are part of the official Yamaha team, Kiwi Motorsports Developments, based in Christchurch.

Caption (above): Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller share the podium at Timaru (Photo/Supplied)

Avalon races a Yamaha R7 in the Protwins class and Jake a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport 600 category.

They continue their championship pursuits in the North Island at Hampton Downs MotoFEST on March 8-9 and Taupo MotoMANIA on March 15-16.

"I'm looking forward to another couple of great weekends of racing," Avalon said.

"I know Billee will be super-fast on the tracks she knows so well."

Jake is also expecting to face even more determined rivals.

"All the guys battle hard, so let's roll it into the final rounds."

For Avalon, these last two rounds will her final opportunity to hone her racecraft before leaving for Europe to contest the Women's Circuit Racing World Championship, where she will be up against 21 of the world's top female racers, all Yamaha R7-mounted.

One of her rivals on the world stage will be Taupiri teenager Billee Fuller, currently lying second in the Protwins championship.

Off the track the pair have joined forces and have been actively fund-raising to help cover the costs of their $250,000 world title challenge.

