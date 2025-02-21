Flaxxies Drop Australasian Tour Dates + New Single 'Sure Thing Dude!'

Tāmaki Makaurau-based musical adventurers Flaxxies are preparing to cross the Tasman for an eight-date tour supporting fellow Kiwi band Daily J before returning home for seven shows across the North Island. To celebrate their upcoming Australasian tour, today they drop their latest single ‘Sure Thing Dude!’, the first single off their forthcoming EP Growing Pains due out later this year.

After a very successful run of sold-out summer shows and electric festivals across the motu, Flaxxies are ready to hit the Australian road for the first time, with fellow Kiwi indie-psych rockers Daily J. Taking their energetic fusion of surf-blues, psych-rock and reggae goodness to a brand new Aussie audience.

With ‘Sure Thing Dude!’ Flaxxies bring the fire with a vibey punk-pop track full of the infectious energy this young band is renowned for. A song that delves into the daunting prospect of having to go along with the flow of getting older, even though you’re not ready for it, or enjoying it. While ‘Sure Thing Dude!’s surfy-punk-rock sound is a slight departure from Flaxxies skanking reggae counterparts, it’s a sound that is all Flaxxies and the band describe as “infused with an energy ideal for hyping yourself up to hit those double overhead sets on your foam top shorty. This track is a guaranteed charger!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The old high school mates Eric Goodger (lead guitar), Nick Tait (rhythm guitar), Chris Manning (bass/trumpet), Benji Humphries (lead singer) and Neo Lee (drums), recorded ‘Sure Thing Dude!’ at The Lab Studios with help from their friends and regular collaborators Ryan Cruickshank and Oliver Harmer. It follows the Tiki Taane produced ‘Daywrecker’, and ‘Heart Of Fire’, both radio-friendly instant HOT 20 NZ SINGLE CHART entries for the fun-loving Kiwi chart magnets.

A track bursting with fresh and vibrant energy, ‘Sure Thing Dude!’ is centered around the struggles of breaking into adulthood and getting to the age where life starts to feel really serious, as Benji sings: “…is this a phase, oh; Cause I can’t stop the change…Sure thing dude (will you ever grow up); Sure thing dude (God you’re such a screwup)…”

Photo/Supplied

Flaxxies explain: “It’s like constantly finding yourself lost in nostalgia where the times seemed to be simpler, and longing to hold onto that youthful naivety rather than face the inevitable but somewhat daunting task of becoming a functional member of society.”

FLAXXIES are a must-see act, enjoying a well-deserved reputation for always bringing their infectious fun-filled energy to every show, making them one of Aotearoa’s most in-demand young live bands as they continue to accumulate a solid live following wherever they perform. Keep your eyes peeled for the video for ‘Sure Thing Dude!’ due out at the end of the month, and head to their website to book your tickets now to make sure you catch these musical larrikins live before summer ends! Go to flaxxies.nz for tickets and all show details.

SEE FLAXXIES LIVE THIS SUMMER!

Australian Tour February – March ’25 - (Supporting Daily J)

Feb 26th - Wollongong @ La La La's

Feb 27th - Newcastle @ King Street

Feb 28th - Sydney @ Factory Theatre

March 5th - Gold Coast @ Miami Marketta (Headline sideshow)

March 6th - Sunshine Coast @ Solbar

March 7th - Brisbane @ The Brightside

March 8th - Melbourne @ The Corner Hotel

March 9th - Torquay @ Torquay Hotel

Sure Thing Dude! New Zealand Tour March – April ‘25

March 14th - Matakana @ The Stables

March 15th - Waiheke @ The Heke

March 22nd - Mount Maunganui @ Totara St

March 29th - Raglan @ The Yard

April 5th - Auckland @ Double Whammy

April 25th - Gisborne @ Smash Palace

April 26th - Hawkes Bay @ Peak House

© Scoop Media

