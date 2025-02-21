NZSA Kupu Kaitiaki & Kaituhi Mentor Programmes For Kaituhi Māori Now Open For Application

These two programmes aim to support the amplification of Māori voices, Māori stories, and ultimately see greater publication and performance of these works. They are modelled on NZSA's 30-year successful and impactful mentorship and assessment support programmes for writers. NZSA now offers dedicated programmes for Māori writers through its Kaituhi Māori branch.



Kaituhi Māori Mentor Programme:

Designed for emerging writers who whakapapa Māori to have the opportunity to work closely with an acclaimed writer as their mentor to hone their tuhituhi ability and, in the process, evolve and refine a work toward a publishable state. We welcome kaituhi who write in te reo Māori and/or te reo Pākehā, in the genres of fiction including short fiction, on any topic(s). We welcome kaituhi of all ages – from rangatahi to kaumātua.

Over a period of up to six months, it provides opportunities to discuss ideas and issues – practical and editorial – and benefit from the experience, mōhio and mana of experienced kaituhi Māori to help aspiring kaituhi Māori develop further skills to sustain and strengthen their future career. Modelled on a tuakana-teina relationship, this kaupapa aims to offer a safe and supportive space for emerging kaituhi to develop their craft; gain encouragement and accountability, along with substantive feedback. As well as mentorship, part of this programme is to provide constructive suggestions for the refinement of a work in progress.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

There are four (4) mentorships for kaituhi Māori available in 2025.



Kupu Kaitiaki:

This kaupapa is an assessment programme and aims to provide new and emerging kaituhi with valuable feedback from a skilled Kupu Kaitiaki, for the refinement of a part of a manuscript written in te reo Māori.The proposed work can be in the genres of poetry, fiction (excluding plays), short fiction or non-fiction (excluding screenplays and picture books), on any topic(s), of up to 30,000 words. The two selected successful manuscripts will then be read by an experienced te reo Māori pūkenga and literary advisor – a Kupu Kaitiaki – who will compile feedback in a brief report. It offers kaituhi an opportunity to further develop style and direction, and receive reo support for a project in the early stages of development.

The desired outcome is to champion Māori writers and Māori writing and in particular, works by kaituhi Māori in te reo Māori. To apply, kaituhi can send in a piece a 1-2 page synopsis along with a sample (max 5,000 words) of the manuscript they are seeking feedback on. There aretwo opportunities available in 2025. Assessments of the recipients’ works will begin shortly thereafter, and will be completed on/by 30 June 2025.

Applications for these programmes are open from 21 February - 10 April 2025. Applicants will be notified within 4-6 weeks of the result.

© Scoop Media

