Champions Fight Back To Secure Thrilling Fours Bowls Titles In Christchurch

Champions find a way to win and so it proved with the Bowling New Zealand Fours Championship in Christchurch.

The 2023 champion Auckland combination of Mike Galloway, David Clark, Martin Dixon and Steve Fisher got up with the skip’s final bowl on the final end to defend their title at the Burnside Bowling Club.

They edged out the gallant and highly acclaimed local team of Kerry Becks, Rohan Ware, Sam Morton and Marshall Stoddart 13-12.

Earlier Nelson’s Val Smith may have retired from her illustrious international career, there is nothing stopping her fervour for the game and its trophies.

Her team of close friend Debbie White and the Auckland pairing of Ashleigh Jeffcoat and Kimberley Hemingway scored their second national women’s fours crown in three years.

They did not have things their own way, which Smith said made their victory that much more rewarding.

“What I have really rated about the team has been their perseverance and tenacity,” said Smith. “Some of the games weren’t pretty wins and some of the conditions were quite trying. I was impressed with how they hung in and fought especially on Saturday when we were behind in a game and they just fought so hard to come back and we got up to win it.”

They were impressive with a 25-9 win in the semifinals over the team of Donelda Scott, Kirsten Rowe, Fiona Frew and Kim Rowlands. They jumped out to a 14-4 lead after eight ends and were always in control in the drizzly conditions.

They took on the team of Sue Hodges, Julie Adams, former international Mina Paul and Kate Kennedy Newton who had upset the highly fancied eight-time national champion Mandy Boyd and long-time teammate Kirsten Edwards, Amy McIlroy and 2023 player of the year, Tayla Bruce from the local burnside club.

Smith’s team were always ahead, and from a tight 8-6 lead after seven ends they scored 10 shots without blemish to push to 16-6 after 13 ends and controlled things from that point.

“This title means a lot. It is not just something you achieve on your own. It is something you share with other people,” said Smith. “I have always been very passionate about team sports prior to playing bowls and that is what makes it that much better is being able to celebrate with your teammates.”

Smith said the quartet came together quite fortuitously, after she and White wanted to play in the national fours in Alexandra but had left finding a team somewhat late in the play.

“We thought about Ashleigh and Kim who had played pairs together in previous events and Debbie contacted them. They were happy to play and as it happened, we came together as a really good dynamic on and off the green.”

Galloway’s team had edged the team of Paul Anderson, Nathan Arlidge, Steve Lilley and Gary Stubbs 17-16 after leading 11-4 midway through the quarterfinal.

The semifinal was another monster battle to hold off the team of four-time national champion Andrew Kelly with Seamus Curtin, Morton Marshall and Kelvin Scott 15-12 before the final thriller.

Galloway’s team led 10-13 after 11 ends before Becks’ boys bounced back to level at 12-12 before he single winning shot on the final end secured the title.

“You dream of winning this thing once, but to do it twice is unbelievable,” said skipper Galloway.

“We had three tough games and to get through and win it was hard work and pretty special. We did look at it one game at a time and then to bowl a dream shot with my last bowl to win the game – you can’t script that stuff.

“We just gelled all week. We played well at the start and other teams came back but over the last two or three ends we seemed to rise and play to the end. I am on cloud nine and not sunk in yet.”

Action moves to the Mixed Paris competition starting on Monday with finals on Thursday.

The draws and results along with link to the free Live Stream can be found at www.bowlsnewzealand.co.nz.

