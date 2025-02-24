Jaqi Taimana The Coming 2nd – A Musical Comedy Gem

The New Messiah Of Godzone is a self-made failure expert and she's here to take on orthodox religion, the patriarchy and colonisation all in one go with this musical comedy gem!

Jaqi Taimana weaves clever musical parodies and lethal stand-up comedy together to put a comical, feminist spin on first-hand failure.

Taking up the comedy reins again after 21 years of solo-parenting twins, and 13 years of full-time early childhood teaching, Jaqi is now hosting packed-out shows in Raglan, Te Awamutu, Whakatāne, Tauranga, Auckland and Hamilton and was nominated for Best Producer in the 2023 NZ Comedy Guild Awards.

Jaqi started out in comedy in Christchurch in the 1990s alongside today’s stars of stage and screen like Rhys Darby and Guy Williams. She worked as a professional musician for many years in Christchurch and now has four albums on the main streaming platforms; two bilingual English-te reo Māori kids collections; Waiata Tamariki, Waiata Tamariki 2, one adult indie rock album Statues Of Liberty and a rock EP, Guns Of Dialogue.

Qualified to teach both ECE and primary, Jaqi released full-time teaching in 2022 to concentrate on stand-up comedy, bilingual children’s music and playing keys in her all-woman blues band, Piece Of Cake. Grandmother of one and mother of four, Jaqi identifies as multiracial (Māori, non-English Celtic, Scandinavian and Chinese), non-binary (she/her) and feminist.

You’ll want to bear witness to this miraculous spiritual event and be part of the making of a unique Kiwi legend, one piece of screwed-up A4 paper at a time!

"Funny and warm, Jaqi is a comic singer/songwriter with unique stories to tell." Michele A'Court

"Very funny – my pick for a bright future in comedy.” Brendhan Lovegrove

