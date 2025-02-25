Caleb Smiler Announced As Latest Nuggets’ 2025 Signing

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce the signing of Caleb Smiler for the 2025 season. Smiler, a talented point guard, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team, having previously played for the Nuggets in the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

Standing at 6'3" tall, Smiler has shown remarkable growth and potential throughout his career to date. Known for his agility, court vision, and defensive prowess, Smiler is expected to make a significant impact on the Nuggets' performance this season. In his previous seasons with the Nuggets, Smiler has demonstrated his capabilities with career highs of 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists in a single game.

"I am honored to rejoin the Nuggets and look forward to stepping into a larger role for the team's success under Mike Kelly," Smiler said. "I am ready to give my best for my family, friends, teammates and the Nuggets community to help the us achieve our goals for the 2025 season."

"We are excited to welcome Caleb back to the Nuggets," added head coach, Mike Kelly. "I'm excited to see how his hard work in the off-season pays off. Caleb has a great skillset and will have a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation in our quest for the Championship this season.

Smiler joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen and Darcy Knox on the Nuggets 2025 roster.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

Don’t miss a moment of the action this 2025 Sal’s NBL season – sign up for an Otago Nuggets Membership, here.

© Scoop Media

