Marton’s Fashion Heritage On Display At Whanganui Regional Museum

By Karen Hughes

Image/Supplied

An exquisitely crafted outfit with deep roots in Marton’s history is set to take centre stage in the upcoming Outfit of the Month fashion talk at Whanganui Regional Museum. This March, visitors will have the opportunity to admire a stunning linen blouse and skirt ensemble, dating from the late 19th or early 20th century, that once belonged to Jane Elizabeth Beckett (formerly Bett).

The outfit showcases remarkable sewing skills, featuring sophisticated drawn thread embroidery. “The intricate detailing on this piece is truly exceptional,” says Pou Tiaki/Collections & Curatorial Lead, Trish Nugent-Lyne. “Drawn thread work, also known as pulled work, involves carefully removing threads from the fabric’s weave and then bundling the remaining threads into decorative patterns. The skill and patience required for this level of detail is extraordinary.”

The blouse boasts delicate circular cobweb patterns on the cuffs, collar, and centre front, while the skirt features nine rows of the same motif, culminating in striking ladder-patterned drawn work near the hem. This level of artistry reflects both the fashion sensibility and technical expertise of its era.

Lizzie Beckett, as she was known, was married to Reginald Edward Beckett, a prominent Marton businessman who served three terms as Mayor. The couple resided at Wairoma, a stately home on Wellington Road that once provided temporary accommodation for Nga Tawa Diocesan School.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Trish Nugent-Lyne will present the Outfit of the Month fashion talk in the museum at 12:15 pm on Friday, 7th March, offering an in-depth exploration of the garment’s design, making, and the fascinating Marton connection.

“The beauty of historical fashion is that it tells stories—not just about the person who wore it, but about the time, place, and hands that created it,” says Nugent-Lyne. “This outfit is a tangible link to Marton’s past, and we’re excited to share its story.”

Following the talk, the outfit will remain on display throughout March, allowing visitors to appreciate its intricate details up close.

This fashion talk is free and open to all. Koha or donations are welcomed to support the Museum’s ongoing efforts in preserving and sharing our collective history.

© Scoop Media

