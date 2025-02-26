Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Defending Champion Is Back To Defend His Title

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 10:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Open

Twelve months on from his 2024 New Zealand Open victory, Japan’s Takahiro Hataji is a changed man – and those changes are continuing.

His one-shot victory over Australia's Scott Hend at Millbrook Resort, his first big title as a professional, led to a significant confidence boost, which in turn led to two wins on the Japan Golf Tour – the Kansai Open Golf Championship in May and the Vantelin Tokai Classic in September.

Excited to now see his name etched on the Brodie Breeze Trophy alongside a list of distinguished former champions, Hataji arrives back at Millbrook Resort for his title defence with an Official World Golf Ranking of No.241 - 277 places than this time last year.

“I've been playing professionally all my life, thinking I'd never win again, so I think being able to win here has changed things for the better,” Hataji said today.

“It really boosted my confidence. I really became more conscious of wanting to win more.”

The New Zealand Open is Hataji’s first tournament for 2025, and like most players on Tour, he’s spending time tinkering with his game as he seeks even more rewards this year.

He’s in the middle of some swing “adjustments” and doesn’t expect to see the results immediately.

“Even with the adjustments, I really want to do my best to win again this week, and I hope to use this as a stepping stone for a great year,” he said.

Hataji is part of a 21-man contingent of Japanese professionals at this week’s championship, including a first-time New Zealand Open participant, former world No.29 Ryo Ishikawa.

The duo played a practice round on Wednesday with the current champion, happy to share a “little advice” garnered from last year.

The defending champion tees off on the first hole of the Remarkables course at 12.58pm (NZT) in round one.

The 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport begins on Thursday with a cut for the top 60 players plus ties to compete over the final two rounds at the weekend at Millbrook Resort chasing a total prize purse of NZ$2 million.

