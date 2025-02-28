Get Ready For The Thrilling 10th Edition Of The Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games!

The Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games – New Zealand's largest celebration of rural sports athletes and enthusiasts – is back for its 10th edition, kicking off in Palmerston North from Thursday, March 6th to Sunday, March 9th, 2025. This four-day extravaganza pays homage to New Zealand's rural heritage while introducing a host of exciting new experiences for the whole family.

"The 10th edition is a significant milestone," said Annaliese Atina, Managing Director of Ford New Zealand. "Ford is supremely proud to support rural sports and communities across the country, and this event showcases the best of Kiwi rural culture and talent."

World-Class Athletes featured:

Jack Jordan – 3rd consecutive Stihl World Champions Trophy Champion

Steph Dryfhout – The 2024 International Women's Tree Climbing Champion

Matthew Ragg – NZ's strongest man and the fourth strongest man in the world!

Exciting Sporting Championships – The Rural Games will host a range of thrilling championships, including:

NZ STIHL TIMBERSPORTS ® Championships – Men's, Women's, and Rookies categories

Championships – Men's, Women's, and Rookies categories NZ Speed Tree Climbing Doubles Championship with Guardian Trees and Husqvarna

NZ Speed Fencing Championships with Future Post, StockAde and NZ Fencing Competitions

The Tony Chapman NZ Speed Shearing Championship

The Sir Eion Edgar Southern Hemisphere Highlander Championship with TransAg and New Holland

NZ Egg Throw & Catch Championship with Steve Hollander

NZ Gumboot Throwing Championship with Skellerup

NZ Coal Shovelling Championship with Bathurst Resources and McIntosh Farm Machinery

NZ Cowpat Throwing Championship with Speights and Federated Farmers

Sam Strahan Memorial Sheep Dog Trials with PTS Logistics

The Mutt & Mate Derby with Skellerup

Milestone celebration: Steve Hollander, Founder and Trustee of the New Zealand Rural Games, reflects on the journey:

"It took many years of hard work to get the Games off the ground, but here we are, celebrating our tenth edition! It's amazing to see how the event has grown and how it continues to bring rural communities together."

This year's event promises a unique mix of world-class athletes, historical games, and exciting new activities, including:

Exclusive 10th Edition merchandise – Caps and T-shirts available at the Cocky Store

ANZAXE Throwing Championship – In association with Neighbourhood Bar and Restaurant, showcasing New Zealand's best axe throwers (Sunday, March 9th)

Have a Go Prizes – Complete five or more 'Have a Go' activities and stand a chance to win one of 30 spot prizes.

Feilding Steam Engine Traction Rides – Hop on iconic steam engine rides around The Square for just $2 per ride (Under 5s ride free) – Sunday only

Farmyard Putt Putt – Bringing the fun to the heart of Palmerston North's shopping district at The Plaza

Expanded Permobil Relaxation Zone – A bigger, better space to relax while still watching all the action

Chainsaw Sculpture Exhibition – Four talented artists showcasing and selling their work

A Free Event for Everyone: Despite economic pressures, Steve Hollander proudly confirms: "Our Board is committed to keeping the event free for everyone thanks to support of our sponsors and partners.” Alongside that residents of Palmy, Ashhurst, and Feilding will enjoy free bus rides all weekend thanks to Horizons Regional Council.

Special Guests Galore:

Olympians Erica Dawson and Dylan Schmidt, Paralympian Cameron Leslie MNZM, former All Black Coach Sir Wayne Smith, Shearing legends Sir David Fagan and World Champion shearer Rowland Smith and Agri Edutainer Tangaroa Walker

Minister of Sport Hon. Mark Mitchell, Minister of Agriculture Hon. Todd McClay, the Minister of Rural Communities the Hon. Mark Patterson, the Associate Minister of Agriculture Hon. Andrew Hoggard, Opposition Agricultural spokesperson Jo Luxon alongside a dozen MPs from around the country

Our MCs are Rowena Duncum, Erin Speedy, Wiggy Wiggins and Ferg Ferguson

Stay connected online:

Rural Games Whotsonwhere App – Plan your weekend and be in to win spot prizes

Live Streaming – Watch the action live on Facebook, our website or YouTube.

TV Highlights—Catch the one-hour highlights show on TV3 with hosts Tia McDougall, Tangaroa Walker, and Mark Leishman at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 29th, with a repeat at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5th, 2025.

Join Us in Celebrating 10 Years! Don't miss this action-packed weekend celebrating New Zealand's rural heritage, sportsmanship, and community spirit. Join us for the 10th edition of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games – where tradition meets fun!

