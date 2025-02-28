MY BABY Release New Single 'Ain't No Turnin' Back'

Photo credit: Kay Buchanan

Currently making their way around Aotearoa on their ‘Acoustic Blues Club Tour’ Dutch, New Zealand trio MY BABY today give fans a taste of fresh music with the release of ‘Ain’t No Turnin’ Back’ the first new music since 2022.

"Ain't No Turning Back" by MY BABY re-imagines the Greek myth of Eurydice from her perspective, capturing the moment she was nearly free but lost again. Hypnotic rhythms, powerful vocals, and MY BABY’s signature blend of gospel, blues and trance explore loss, hope, and growth, offering an anthem for change.

MY BABY are currently back in Aotearoa, bringing their electrifying blend of blues, funk, and trance-infused roots music to stages across the country. Having become a staple of the New Zealand summer touring circuit, the trio continue to captivate audiences with their hypnotic grooves and high-energy performances.

Tonight, Friday, February 28th, they take the stage at Double Whammy in Auckland for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music. MY BABY have a string of shows lined up throughout March, giving fans across the country plenty of chances to experience their unique sound live.

