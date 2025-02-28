Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dead Favours Celebrate New Single Release

Friday, 28 February 2025, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Trigger Marketing

DEAD FAVOURS (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland, NZ – February 28, 2025 – DEAD FAVOURS erupted onto the NZ airwaves in 2017 with their chart-topping debut single "Dig," and now they are celebrating the release of their new single "ALL MY GHOSTS," their first since the Aotearoa music award-nominated "Riffing & Yelling Part 2" (Part 1 saw them take home the award in 2021).

After nearly 10 years of releasing bangers the band has taken a much-needed break over the last 12 months and have teamed up with a new producer, Dave Johnston (Villainy) for a more developed sound that is a leap forward on their previous material! DEAD FAVOURS' new single "ALL MY GHOSTS," set for release on February 28, generating much anticipation among fans after such a long wait since their last release in 2023.

“ALL MY GHOSTS’ is a journey through our past, facing certain demons and is a testament to our growth as a band. We poured every ounce of our passion and energy into this track, and we hope it resonates deeply with everyone who listens.” – Jared Wrennall, DEAD FAVOURS frontman.

DEAD FAVOURS are currently planning show dates for 2025 which will be shared soon.

DEAD FAVOURS have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock supporting the likes of Royal Blood, Halestorm, Rise Against and more. Their 2019 debut album, produced by Shihad’s Tom Larkin, debuted at number 1 on Apple Music.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This new single continues the legacy of their previous hits, acknowledges a new chapter in the band with the departure of bassist Alex Ferrier but a leap forward in songwriting, style and production.

"ALL MY GHOSTS" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more from February 28, 2025. Make sure to follow DEAD FAVOURS on social media for updates and exclusive content.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Trigger Marketing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 