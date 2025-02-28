Dead Favours Celebrate New Single Release

DEAD FAVOURS (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland, NZ – February 28, 2025 – DEAD FAVOURS erupted onto the NZ airwaves in 2017 with their chart-topping debut single "Dig," and now they are celebrating the release of their new single "ALL MY GHOSTS," their first since the Aotearoa music award-nominated "Riffing & Yelling Part 2" (Part 1 saw them take home the award in 2021).

After nearly 10 years of releasing bangers the band has taken a much-needed break over the last 12 months and have teamed up with a new producer, Dave Johnston (Villainy) for a more developed sound that is a leap forward on their previous material! DEAD FAVOURS' new single "ALL MY GHOSTS," set for release on February 28, generating much anticipation among fans after such a long wait since their last release in 2023.

“ALL MY GHOSTS’ is a journey through our past, facing certain demons and is a testament to our growth as a band. We poured every ounce of our passion and energy into this track, and we hope it resonates deeply with everyone who listens.” – Jared Wrennall, DEAD FAVOURS frontman.

DEAD FAVOURS are currently planning show dates for 2025 which will be shared soon.

DEAD FAVOURS have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock supporting the likes of Royal Blood, Halestorm, Rise Against and more. Their 2019 debut album, produced by Shihad’s Tom Larkin, debuted at number 1 on Apple Music.

This new single continues the legacy of their previous hits, acknowledges a new chapter in the band with the departure of bassist Alex Ferrier but a leap forward in songwriting, style and production.

"ALL MY GHOSTS" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more from February 28, 2025. Make sure to follow DEAD FAVOURS on social media for updates and exclusive content.

