Frankie Venter 'Like It Like That' Out Today

Frankie Venter (Photo: Conor Pritchard)

18–year–old rising star Frankie Venter’s freshest single ‘like it like that’ drops on all streaming platforms today, delivering everything her fans have come to love — infectious energy, raw emotion wrapped in a fresh, vivacious beat.

‘like it like that’ captures that push and pull of a relationship, the kind of love that hurts but keeps pulling you back.

“It’s about those late night moments when you just want them to reach out. It’s that feeling of frustration but knowing the second they call, you’ll drop everything, because you care about them that much,” says Venter.

Working closely with Grammy–nominated producer Rory Noble, Venter has been setting a fierce tone and pushing her creativity to new heights with every release.

“I hope the song is something fans can relate to, but also get excited to vibe to and share with the people around them,” adds Venter.

‘like it like that’ follows the breakout success of ‘How You Like Me Now’ which dominated the NZ music charts at number one — leading to a whirlwind 2024 that saw her performing with Coldplay and headlining her own shows.

With over 1 million streams, 15 million+ Instagram reel views and 45,000+ dedicated followers, Venter is proving that her music connects. And the world is starting to take notice. Next up is a nationwide tour supporting Six60 and her debut US appearance at SXSW, one of the most influential music festivals on the planet, followed by an appearance at School Night in Los Angeles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s blowing my mind that I get to play with Six60 and at SXSW in the same month! I never would have imagined this would all happen so soon, and I’m so grateful,” says Venter.

Her November 2024 single ‘Backseat Driving’ set the pace and Venter is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Now, ‘like it like that’ cements her as an artist who is here to stay.

‘like it like that’ is available now.

© Scoop Media

