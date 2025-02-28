St Patrick’s On The Waterfront: Parade And Festival, Sunday 16th March 2025

Photo/Supplied

Te Whanganui-a-Tara is getting ready to celebrate Irish culture and heritage this St Patrick's with the Irish communities of Wellington, Hutt Valley and Kāpiti gathering for the annual Parade and Concert on Sunday 16th March. Everyone is welcome to join in whether from Ireland, tracing their roots to Ireland, or a friend of Ireland.

Entertainment starts at Kumutoto Square (Lady Elizabeth Lane) from 12noon with Paddy McCann playing everyone’s favourite tunes while the parade gathers. St Patrick will lead the Parade along the waterfront at 1pm, followed by local community groups and county flag bearers. The Parade will arrive under the sails at 1:30pm at Queens Wharf to traditional music from Crossroads.

This year Jerry Buttimer TD, visiting Minister of State from Ireland, will join in the festival. A free concert celebrating Irish culture and heritage will kick off with a céilí and entertain the crowds from 1:30pm to 4:30pm. Top local musicians, Crossroads and Sláinte, headline the concert and Irish dancing schools will perform. There will be fun activities for the kids and craic for everyone—everyone’s favourite competition ‘best dressed in green’ is back by popular demand.

By night look out for Parliament and more city landmarks which will be turning green from 11th March up till St Patrick’s Day itself on the 17th. This year, let's all paint the town green and celebrate the contribution of the Irish to Aotearoa where 1 in 5 people have Irish ancestry*.

More details about the event on Wellington Irish Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/14zPz7hJca/

*Irish in Aotearoa: Mapping the Irish Community and People of Irish Heritage in New Zealand https://irp.cdn-website.com/ad4d0843/files/uploaded/Irish%20in%20Aotearoa%20Report%20web%2020.pdf

