Marlborough Announced As Host Of One NZ GODZONE For 2025

Pure Adventure Charitable Trust is pleased to announce that One New Zealand GODZONE Chapter 12 will return to the adventure racing calendar this year, hosted in Marlborough from November 27 to December 5, 2025.

The internationally acclaimed expedition adventure racing event will be set against the stunning backdrop of the wider Marlborough region known for its richly distinctive landscapes, waterways and challenging terrain.

“Marlborough is a showcase of some of New Zealand’s best adventurous locations that we are eager for teams to explore,” says PACT Chairperson Rob Nichol. “There is an extensive network of natural coastal waterways, peninsulas and islands alongside intricate coastal forests and skyline ridges creating a myriad of options for setting a world-class course.”

One NZ GODZONE is considered one of the world's most challenging and spectacular expedition adventure races. Chapter 12 is the first under the direction of the newly formed PACT organisation expected to elevate the event's global appeal further.

"GODZONE provides the ultimate challenge for elite racers seeking to dominate the field, as well as those teams in a quest to take on and complete what will be a sensational expedition adventure race within the eight-day time limit," says Nichol. “We know Chapter 12 in Marlborough will deliver on this, and as a trust, we are incredibly grateful to the Marlborough District Council and Destination Marlborough for their continued support in hosting the event.

Marlborough District Council Events & Community Partnerships Manager Samantha Young says being the hosting partner for the unique adventure race is an exceptional opportunity for the region.

"Marlborough offers something for everyone, including participants, crew, volunteers and media," she said. "We have breathtaking landscapes, the stunning Marlborough Sounds, wonderful arts, heritage and culture, award-winning wines, delicious fresh produce and much more. We will ensure there is plenty of fun and excitement for anyone who is involved.”

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor says it's fantastic that the province will host the prestigious race, which will bring huge economic and promotional benefits to the region.

"We're super excited the race is coming here and look forward to hosting competitors and their supporters," she said. "We have some of the country's finest rivers, mountains, lakes and coastline, and Marlborough will be a magnificent venue for this adventure. We are great hosts and will look after those coming here. I’m sure everyone will have an amazing time in our region.”

Acting General Manager of Destination Marlborough, Tracey Green, adds,

"We are excited to highlight the incredible diversity of Marlborough and showcase our landscapes as an ideal destination for adventure activity seekers. We look forward to welcoming participants to the region and hope they take the opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in the beauty of our surroundings and everything the region offers visitors.”

In addition to the regional event support from the local council and tourism organisations, the Department of Conservation is supportive of One NZ GODZONE being held in Marlborough.

“We’re working with the Trust to come up with a course that will take racers through some of the spectacular landscapes Marlborough has to offer while looking after the area’s unique and special ecosystems,” says DOC’s Regional Operations Director Martin Rodd.

Entries to One NZ GODZONE Chapter 12 will open on April 1, 2025, and teams from around the world are expected to sign up for the opportunity to race through Marlborough in either the GZ Pure or GZ Pursuit categories.

“We have had a phenomenal response from competitors keyed up about GODZONE’S return,” says Nichol. “ What I would say to those teams seeking to take on the ultimate challenge and complete the full Chapter 12 GZ Pure expedition adventure is that it will reward you in ways that no other can," says Nichol. “For others who may not have as much experience or confidence, then the GZ Pursuit is perfectly set to provide you with a spectacular adventure through New Zealand’s outdoors, experiencing places and sights others can only dream of.”

“Completing the challenge will take navigation, bush, biking and water skills along with a depth of perseverance, character and teamwork that is within us all. That's what makes it such a thrilling experience for all teams who enter on April 1," Nichol says.

One NZ GODZONE continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a dynamic and compelling live online presence. A GPS tracking system allows viewers at home to track the progress of teams through the 550km+ non-stop course.

As the title sponsor, One New Zealand is excited to be a part of GODZONE once again. The remote Marlborough location is particularly relevant to them as the company recently began rolling out their new One NZ Satellite TXT service. This allows any One NZ customer with an eligible phone and plan to text from anywhere in New Zealand with line of sight to the sky*.

Joe Goddard, Experience & Commercial Director at One NZ, says: “We are proud to be the first telco in the world to launch a nationwide satellite text service in December last year. Over 300,000 One NZ customers are now eligible to text through space and we’re working on growing that number as we open the service to more phones once they pass our field testing.”

