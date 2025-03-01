blindr Releases Debut EP ‘lover.fighter’

EP Artwork and Release Party poster designed by Barny Bewick of Indium Design / Supplied

Auckland, Friday 28 February – Kiwi pop-punk newcomers blindr have officially unveiled their debut EP, lover.fighter. The new release showcases blindr’s musical depth, blending high-energy pop-punk with fresh influences across a five-track offering. The EP includes singles 'Letdown’, 'Give It’ and ‘lover.fighter’ as well as two brand-new tracks: ‘Break’ and ‘Everything'. With each song bringing something different to the table, the EP states blindr’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of the modern pop-punk sound.

Calling back to their Dunedin roots, 'Break' is a modern pop-punk anthem about leaving your hometown to chase dreams and opportunities in the big city. The lyrics are a glimpse into the band's own story. "It’s one of the most personal songs we’ve written," explains lead vocalist Bill Caldwell. "We wanted to capture that mix of melancholy and excitement that comes with growing up and stepping into the unknown."

Meanwhile, 'Everything' reveals a different side of the band with a soft ballad that steps into uncharted emotional territory. This intimate, heartfelt track is a testament to the band’s versatility. "Everything was a bit of a risk for us" shares guitarist Blake Woodfield. "It’s stripped back and raw, but we felt it was important to show a more vulnerable side of who we are."

The EP was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zorran Mendonsa, a powerhouse in New Zealand’s heavy music scene, known for his work with Devilskin, Alien Weaponry, Crooked Royals, and Shepherds Reign.

Speaking about the EP, lead vocalist Bill Caldwell shares: “lover.fighter is a reflection of who we are as a band. Each song tells its own story from both a sonic and lyrical perspective. Well over three years in the making, we’re so excited to finally share this journey with our fans.”

The EP is now available on your favourite streaming services including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

EP Tracklist:

Letdown Give It lover.fighter Break Everything

To celebrate the release of lover.fighter, don’t miss blindr’s EP Release Party at Big Fan in Morningside on 8 March 2025. Joining blindr are two of Aotearoa’s most exciting live acts: Retro Valley and Finger Tight. Limited General Admission tickets are still available for $20 from undertheradar.co.nz

About blindr:

blindr are Bill Caldwell, Blake Woodfield, Charlie McCracken and Jack Power. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, blindr pushes the sonic boundaries of the modern pop-punk scene with their high-energy and melody-driven sound. blindr’s relentless drive and dynamic stage show have made them a mainstay of the live circuit, with performances that are raw, infectious and charismatic. With a string of releases lined up for the back end of 2024, blindr have taken their unique brand of pop-punk from the stage to the studio with the aim of connecting audiences across the globe.

