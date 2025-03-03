New Kiwi Play Supports Talent Of Young Black Writer

A theatre work – The Play That Gets Louder – written by TikTok star Theo Shakes, is a new play co-produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa and Booth Box Banter, two companies supporting creative work from artists of African descent who live in New Zealand.

Theo Shakes in his new play, The Play That Gets Louder. (Photo/Supplied)

Black Creatives Aotearoa (BCA) was established seven years ago and has supported several aspiring and established artists with African heritage in theatre, art, photography, music, and fashion.

Their latest offering, The Play That Gets Louder, will be playing at the Basement Theatre from 8-12 April 2025. Set in a crumbling hospital ward, this futuristic play is about a wounded soldier who is confronted by three others as they bond over memories of their mothers.

Theo, who emigrated from the UK to Auckland when he was four and has mixed Jamaican and English heritage, says his debut play is a tribute to mothers and the strong bond between males. Directed by Logan Cole, Theo not only wrote the play, but will also perform in it alongside fellow actors Callum Hibbert, Justice Kalolo, Finley Hughes.

"This is an ensemble piece for actors in which I wanted to pay tribute to my mother and to other mothers. Also, I wanted to write a play about friendship and the complex bond between males. I'm exploring these themes through war, questioning who we would be and what we would become if sent to battle tomorrow," he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A Toi Whakaari acting school graduate, Theo has gained a huge following on TikTok, with 1.8 million followers and more than 190 million likes for his comedic skits. He’s also made short films that have screened internationally and wants his new play to be a visual and audio treat for audiences.

Portrait of Keven Souza, producer for The Play That Gets Louder (Photo/Supplied) Portrait of Dione Joseph, Artistic Director of Black Creatives Aotearoa and dramaturg for The Play That Gets Louder. (Photo/Supplied)

Producer Keven Souza, a fellow member of the Black Creatives Aotearoa group, says he wanted to produce Theo’s play to support an emerging black voice in Aotearoa.

‘’I’m a young Afro-Latino artist, and I wanted the opportunity to support stories that reflect my people and our beliefs. It isn't an opportunity that comes around often for our Black artists in Aotearoa,‘’ he says.

Artistic Director of BCA and dramaturg for The Play That Gets Louder, Dione Joseph, says she wanted to support Theo’s talent for telling visionary stories.

‘’Theo has a sharp intellect and unwavering desire to create change for this generation. His play centers around the challenges young men face, bringing to the surface unspoken issues around masculinity. I’m looking forward to seeing new theatre audiences connect with this work and provide our theatre lovers with a new experience.‘’

The Play That Gets Louder will be playing at the Basement Theatre from 8-12 April 2025.

© Scoop Media

