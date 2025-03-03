Taite Music Prize 2025 Finalists Announced

Independent Music NZ (IMNZ), alongside Founding Partner, Recorded Music NZ, is proud to announce the 10 finalists for the Taite Music Prize 2025. Now in its 16th year, the award remains a cornerstone of New Zealand’s independent music scene, recognising bold and boundary-pushing albums. The Taite Music Prize has become synonymous with highlighting true musical craftsmanship, steadfastly prioritising artistic depth and authenticity over transient trends, and earning widespread respect across the industry.

Reflecting the ever-growing depth of talent in Aotearoa, entries for the 2025 Taite Music Prize—drawn from albums released in the 2024 calendar year—have reached a record-breaking 80 submissions.

Open to all genres and celebrated for its commitment to creative merit, this year’s shortlist showcases the diverse and dynamic sound of Aotearoa’s independent music scene. The winning album will secure a cash prize of $12,500 courtesy of Recorded Music NZ.

This coveted main prize award will be presented on April 15th 2025, at the Q Theatre, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, alongside the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award, IMNZ Classic Record, and the Independent Spirit Award.

The 2024 Taite Music Prize finalists are: (in alphabetical order)

Anna Coddington - Te Whakamiha (Loop Recordings Aot(ear)oa)

DARTZ - Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One (Flying Nun Records)

Delaney Davidson - Out Of My Head (Rough Diamond)

Earth Tongue - Great Haunting (In The Red Records)

Fazerdaze - Soft Power (Buttrfly Records)

Georgia Lines - The Rose Of Jericho (independent)

Holly Arrowsmith - Blue Dreams (Leather Jacket Records)

Mel Parsons - Sabotage (Cape Road Recordings)

MOKOTRON - WAEREA (Sunreturn)

Troy Kingi - Leatherman & the Mojave Green (AllGood Absolute Alternative Records)

"As we enter this exciting time of year we are thrilled once again to celebrate the immense creativity and passion that Aotearoa/New Zealand’s music scene has to offer. It's an opportunity to honour those who push the boundaries, inspire others and enrich our cultural landscape." — Dylan Pellett, General Manager, Independent Music NZ

A dedicated voting academy comprised of 584 IMNZ members, musicians, and music industry professionals were engaged to determine this year’s shortlist.

From here, an independent panel of musicians, journalists, and industry experts deliberate and select the winner, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives in the judging process.

Looking ahead, future announcements will spotlight the finalists selected for the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award—celebrating the freshest talent in Aotearoa. The winner of this award will receive a $2,000 cash prize and a performance or technical upskilling opportunity courtesy of Auckland Live, plus a studio recording package valued at $1,200 provided by Parachute Studios. This exciting addition underscores IMNZ’s ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talent and innovation within New Zealand’s vibrant music scene.

Finalists for the NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award will also be revealed ahead of the ceremony, continuing to recognise insightful storytelling that amplifies and celebrates New Zealand’s music scene.

Additionally on Awards night, the Independent Music NZ Classic Record Award will honour a defining album from Aotearoa’s musical history, while The Independent Spirit Award will pay tribute to an individual or organisation making a significant impact on the independent music community.

Named in honour of the late Dylan Taite—one of New Zealand’s most respected music journalists—the Taite Music Prize remains a testament to the power of creativity in album-making.

© Scoop Media

