Auckland Writers Festival Waituhi O Tāmaki Welcomes New Principal Partner

Auckland Writers Festival Waituhi o Tāmaki is pleased to welcome a new principal partner.

ARA Group is a staunch supporter of the arts, particularly books and literature. ARA currently supports Sydney Writers’ Festival, Melbourne Writers Festival and a number of other Australian organisations focused on arts, higher education, children's literacy, conservation and youth homelessness.

The relationship with Auckland Writers Festival marks ARA’s first New Zealand sponsorship and their commitment to the festival is reflected by a five-year contract.

ARA CEO Edward Federman, who is a passionate reader and lover of books, saw the partnership as a natural fit.

“The ARA Group is committed to making a significant contribution to the arts and literature in New Zealand,” says Federman.

“The Auckland Writers Festival Waituhi o Tāmaki is an important event that brings writers and readers together and is the largest such event in New Zealand. ARA is honoured to provide support to the Festival as the Principal Partner and make this significant commitment on a multi-year basis.

“ARA believes responsible leadership of a business organisation in today’s world necessitates the allocation of some resources to make the world around us a better place. Celebrating writing, sharing ideas and telling stories is more important than ever.”

Auckland Writers Festival Waituhi o Tāmaki co-directors Lyndsey Fineran and Catriona Ferguson are thrilled to welcome ARA to the whānau.

“ARA’s huge passion for books and reading chimes perfectly with our mission to celebrate writers from here and afar, and their support will enable us to continue to champion storytelling in all its myriad forms. We couldn’t be more delighted to have their support and vote of confidence in the Festival’s future.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

