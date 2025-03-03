Stroud Chasing Crown

Jesse Stroud. (Photo/Supplied)

Hamilton motorcycle racer Jesse Stroud is getting a rare chance to showcase his skills this season when he competes for the two-round King of the North crown.

Part of the StarInsure New Zealand Superbike Championship, the title will be contested as past of the superbike class at the final two rounds at Hampton Downs this weekend and Taupo the following weekend.

Stroud, the current New Zealand 300 class champion but without a ride this season, will be racing in the premier class on father Andrew's older specification Suzuki superbike.

"Jesse is an undoubted talent and this is a good opportunity for him to remind people of his skills," says championship promoter Mike Marsden.

"We know how good he has been on smaller bikes, so this will be a good test for him on a superbike."

The recently married Stroud will be up against top Honda riders Mitch Rees, who leads the points table, and his father Tony.

Yamaha riders Alistair Hoogenboezem and Dale Finch are two others who will be keen to show Stroud the way to the flag.

