Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stroud Chasing Crown

Monday, 3 March 2025, 3:46 pm
Press Release: NZSBK

Jesse Stroud. (Photo/Supplied)

Hamilton motorcycle racer Jesse Stroud is getting a rare chance to showcase his skills this season when he competes for the two-round King of the North crown.

Part of the StarInsure New Zealand Superbike Championship, the title will be contested as past of the superbike class at the final two rounds at Hampton Downs this weekend and Taupo the following weekend.

Stroud, the current New Zealand 300 class champion but without a ride this season, will be racing in the premier class on father Andrew's older specification Suzuki superbike.

"Jesse is an undoubted talent and this is a good opportunity for him to remind people of his skills," says championship promoter Mike Marsden.

"We know how good he has been on smaller bikes, so this will be a good test for him on a superbike."

The recently married Stroud will be up against top Honda riders Mitch Rees, who leads the points table, and his father Tony.

Yamaha riders Alistair Hoogenboezem and Dale Finch are two others who will be keen to show Stroud the way to the flag.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZSBK on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 