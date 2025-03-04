Extraordinary Alumni Awarded Top University Honour

Five exceptional alumni of Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland have been recognised for their significant contributions to New Zealand and the world with a Distinguished Alumni Award.

The 2025 recipients are an inspiring group of individuals representing integrity, aspiration and achievement across a broad range of disciplines: engineering leader Amelia Linzey; agritech innovator and entrepreneur Craig Piggott; social justice advocate Helen Robinson; visionary developer Peter Cooper; and Pacific TV producer Stephen Stehlin.

The awards exemplify the University’s commitment to excellence, innovation and service, says Mark Bentley, Director of Alumni Relations and Development.

“The Distinguished Alumni Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements and profound impact on society of some of our leading alumni, both nationally and internationally. This year’s awardees are each influencing their respective fields in powerful ways and are leading by example for the next generation. We are incredibly proud of their groundbreaking accomplishments and continued success.”

The recipients – four Distinguished Alumni Awardees and one Young Alumnus of the Year, Craig Piggott – will be honoured at a ceremony on 5 April for their extraordinary accomplishments and impact on their communities.

The 2025 recipients are:

Amelia Linzey

BSc 1994, MSc(Hons) 1996

Amelia Linzey. Photo/Supplied.

Amelia Linzey is Group CEO of engineering and design firm Beca, which was founded in Auckland in 1920. Employee-owned Beca is now a team of 4,300 people, in 25 offices, with projects in 70 countries. Amelia leads Beca’s global strategy and its culture of collaboration and sustainability. Previously she was Chief Planner and Group Director Advisory. Amelia’s focus is growing Beca’s impact in water management and energy transition and recognising Indigenous world views in infrastructure delivery.

Craig Piggott – Young Alumnus of the Year

BE(Hons) 2017

Craig Piggott. Photo/Supplied.

Craig Piggott is the founder and CEO of Halter, an agritech business that is making dairy farming more productive and sustainable through solar-powered collars and smart technology that allow virtual herding, fencing and monitoring of animals. Halter’s innovations have led to Craig appearing in the Forbes “30 under 30” list in 2021 and to receiving multiple awards, while in November 2024 the Deloitte Fast 50 Index recognised Halter as New Zealand’s fastest-growing company.

Helen Robinson

MSCL, 2020

Helen Robinson. Photo/Supplied.

Helen Robinson has led the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai as City Missioner since 2021. She has worked for more than 30 years serving New Zealand’s most vulnerable communities, as a youth worker, social worker, advocate, and leader. Helen has helped to establish initiatives that seek to provide lasting solutions to homelessness and food insecurity. Her work is driven by a deep commitment to creating a more equitable society where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.

Peter Cooper CNZM

LLB(Hons) 1978

Peter Cooper. Photo/Supplied.

Peter Cooper is the Executive Chairman of Cooper and Company, which has undertaken multiple large-scale, sustainable property developments in the US and New Zealand. From 2004 Peter led the Britomart Urban Restoration Project, which regenerated downtown Auckland through its blending of heritage buildings and new builds. Peter was named Outstanding Māori Business Leader of the Year in 2008, was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2014 and received a Kea World Class New Zealand Supreme Award in 2021.

Stephen Stehlin MNZM

BA 1984

Stephen Stehlin. Photo/Supplied.

Stephen Stehlin is a television producer, renowned for his three decades of work on Tagata Pasifika, a show that has amplified New Zealanders’ awareness of Pacific culture. Stephen has worked on a number of other shows and short films with the development of the Tala Pasifika short films early in his career. Through his work for TVNZ and his own company SunPix, he has created a remarkable legacy of encouraging Pacific talent, reflecting Pacific culture, and extensively supporting New Zealand television, dance and theatre.



