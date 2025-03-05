‘Astounding’ Grammy Award-winning Pianist To Debut With NZSO In April

Daniil Trifonov by Dario Acosta

One of the most acclaimed pianists of the 21st century makes his New Zealand debut with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in April.

Grammy Award winner Daniil Trifonov will perform Rachmaninov’s extraordinary Piano Concerto No. 3 in Wellington and Auckland. For the performances, the NZSO will be led by renowned Italian conductor Umberto Clerici.

Trifonov, 34, has been praised around the world for his mesmerising performances of the great composers, including his musical idol Rachmaninov.

Britain’s The Guardian hailed him as: “perhaps the most exciting pianist to have emerged internationally in the last 30 years, and peerless today as a Rachmaninov interpreter.”

“Few artists have burst onto the classical music scene in recent years with the incandescence of Daniil Trifonov,” said The New York Times.

London’s The Times crowned him “the most astounding pianist of our age.”

Trifonov first performed as a soloist with an orchestra at age eight, made his Carnegie Hall debut at 18, and won the prestigious International Tchaikovsky Competition at 20. He continues to make waves as one of the most sought-after pianists on the planet.

“I adore Rachmaninov’s work,” he’s said.

The concert Pinnacle: Respighi & Rachmaninov in association with New Zealand Herald also takes audiences to Italy with French composer Hector Berlioz’s resplendent Roman Carnival Overture and Italian composer Ottorino Respighi’s intoxicating Fountains of Rome.

Maestro Clerici, Chief Conductor of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, made his NZSO debut in 2022. Wellington’s The Post praised his concert of Handel’s Messiah as “a sensitive and moving interpretation… and throughout the orchestra played beautifully.”

Pinnacle: Respighi & Rachmaninov tickets are from $22.

COMING UP

Legends: Mozart & Beethoven – conductor Masaaki Suzuki. Wellington (9 May), Auckland (10 May), Hamilton (11 May)

Echoes of Home: Bartók & Dvořák – conductor Gábor Káli, soloist Amalia Hall. Wellington (23 May), Christchurch (25 May).

Masterworks: Mozart, Beethoven & Haydn

– NZSO Music Director Emeritus James Judd, Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen. Wellington (31 May), Blenheim (5 June), Nelson (7June), Manukau (10 June), Kerikeri (13 June).

