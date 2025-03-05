Auckland City FC Wishes To Clarify Its Position Regarding The OFC Pro League Following Recent Media Inquiries

Auckland City FC has not submitted an expression of interest for the OFC Pro League and will not be participating in the competition in any capacity.

As a respected club with a long-standing commitment to football in Oceania, Auckland City FC continues to support the growth and development of the game across the region.

Club chairperson Ivan Vuksich has provided consultation in a private capacity to other stakeholders exploring opportunities within the OFC Pro League.

The club's immediate focus remains on preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025™, competing in the OFC Champions League, Northern League, Chatham Cup and National League Championship, and continuing it's role in shaping football development in New Zealand and the Pacific.

