Auckland City FC Wishes To Clarify Its Position Regarding The OFC Pro League Following Recent Media Inquiries

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Auckland City FC

Auckland City FC has not submitted an expression of interest for the OFC Pro League and will not be participating in the competition in any capacity.

As a respected club with a long-standing commitment to football in Oceania, Auckland City FC continues to support the growth and development of the game across the region.

Club chairperson Ivan Vuksich has provided consultation in a private capacity to other stakeholders exploring opportunities within the OFC Pro League.

The club's immediate focus remains on preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025™, competing in the OFC Champions League, Northern League, Chatham Cup and National League Championship, and continuing it's role in shaping football development in New Zealand and the Pacific.

