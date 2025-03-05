Dua Lipa Announces Special Guest Kita Alexander For SOLD OUT Tour

MELBOURNE/ AUCKLAND – MONDAY, 3RD MARCH: 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa begins her Radical Optimism Tour of Australia/New Zealand in March. She performs a phenomenal five shows in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena on March 17, 19, 20, 22 and 23, followed by three shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 26, 28 and 29 before travelling to New Zealand for two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 2 and 4 – all shows are now sold out.

Today, ARIA-Nominated, rising Australian pop star Kita Alexander has been confirmed as special guest for the Australian and New Zealand tour, and announces new single “Press Pause” set for release at 6:30pm AEDT on Thursday 6 March via Warner Music Australia. PRE-SAVE HERE.

Of her forthcoming single, Kita shares, ’Press Pause” is about the quiet power of being present for someone when their world feels like it’s falling apart. It’s not about fixing things or promising it’ll all be okay — it’s about holding space, staying still, and letting them know they’re not alone in the chaos.”

Heralding a distinct blend of vulnerability and empowerment, and a growing reputation for honest songwriting and infectious melodies, Kita Alexander is cementing herself as Australia’s next big pop star.

Kita’s impressive catalogue of acclaimed pop anthems has garnered over 300 million global streams including 2 x ARIA Gold singles (‘Damage Done’ and ‘Like You Want To’), the ARIA Platinum ‘Between You & I’ and the 2 x ARIA Platinum single ‘Hotel’ and 3 x Eps.

In 2024, Kita released her highly-anticipated debut album YOUNG IN LOVE which peaked at #3 on the ARIA Australian album chart. Kita’s grand pop ambition received wide-spread celebration from Rolling Stone, NME, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Billboard, Marie Claire and triple j, as well as a 2024 ARIA Nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Award. Kita was also ARIA nominated alongside FISHER for Song of the Year, Best Dance / Electronic Release and Best Produced Release for ‘Atmosphere’, which has achieved ARIA GOLD certification.

The 2025 Radical Optimism Tour of Australia and New Zealand follows Dua’s stand-out headline performance at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival and more recently her hugely successful South-East Asian tour in November / December 2024.

The BBC praised her Glastonbury performance, saying, “Dua hit every mark with the precision of someone who had been preparing for this moment for years.” Following her electric Glastonbury set, she immediately sold out two consecutive nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium set for June 2025. Dua has reached a new pinnacle in her career, with fan demand at an all-time high.

The global tour supports Dua’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released May 3, 2024 via Warner Records. The album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

