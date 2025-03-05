Wellington Animation Film Festival To Return This March

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2024, the Wellington Animation Film Festival will return this March, to celebrate the animation world and the craftsmanship behind the artform. Held in the heart of Wellywood at Roxy Cinemas from 21-23 March (2025), this year’s festival will feature a host of New Zealand premieres, retrospectives, short films and industry panel discussions. Tickets are on-sale now from www.wellingtonanimationfilmfestival.com

Five highly acclaimed films will receive their New Zealand premiere: Living Large (Winner of the Section ContreChamps at Annecy 2024), Colors Within (Japan) The Storm (China) Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning (South Korea) and Rock Bottom (Spain and Poland).

Wellington Animation Film Festival was born from a simple conversation about the lack of access to inspiring animated content in New Zealand, and the desire to discover more. The festival is the brainchild of a passionate group of screen professionals CAFE (Creative Aotearoa French Exchange), who aim to further strengthen the relationship between French and New Zealand animation communities, creating a lasting space for sharing, collaboration, and discussion about the future of animation in this part of the world.

Arthur Struyf from The WAFF Committee commented: “Bringing WAFF to life last year was an incredible experience for all of us at C.AF.E, and we’re absolutely thrilled to see it return for a second edition. As Wellington’s dedicated animation film festival, WAFF is a celebration of creativity, storytelling, and the vibrant world of animated cinema. With an exciting line-up and the same passion for animation, we can’t wait to gather once again with our friends, family, and the wider community to share the magic of this art form.”

The festival programme includes five New Zealand premieres, and three short film collections (including the two Best of Annecy from 2024). Additionally, there will be a curated collection of student short films from France and New Zealand, a screening of the Kiwi classic Footrot Flats, and a retrospective on Paprika.

Multiple industry focus panels will also take place at the Roxy including a discussion with the New Zealand screenplay writer Tom Scott from Footrot Flats and a sneak peek of the Māoriland Festival including a discussion with some of the key creatives behind modern Māori animated content.

The Wellington Animation Film Festival is run by CAFÉ (Creative Aotearoa French Exchange). The festival has partnered with the world renowned Annecy International Film Festival, with the support from the French Embassy.

