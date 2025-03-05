CentrePort International Youth Match Racing Championship

This week, the best of New Zealand’s rising sailing stars will be challenged at the CentrePort International Youth Match Racing Championships in Wellington Harbour.

Chaffers Marina, the home of the four stunning Elliot 6 match racing yachts at the centre of this exciting event, has become a hive of activity in preparation for the arrival of several national and international teams vying for this coveted trophy.

The regatta has been organised by the Wellington Youth Sailing Trust (WYST), which aims to promote team sailing throughout Wellington and New Zealand and develop critical life skills, including leadership, self-motivation, teamwork, and water safety, within the team sailing environment.

One of those rising stars is WYST Trustee Wilbur Stanley, who will also compete in the regatta.

“We're stoked that we have some really talented young sailors coming to Wellington to put us through our paces,” said Mr Stanley. “Though they’d better be ready as our Wellington teams are ready to send it!” he said.

Royal Port Nicholson Yacht Club Commodore and WYST trustee Shayne Priddle said, “We are delighted to welcome the teams to Wellington. This event has become a highlight of the match racing calendar, and we once again thank CentrePort, alongside our many generous sponsors for their continued support, without which the regatta wouldn’t happen”.

All four Elliot 6 yachts are evenly matched, making the competition all about the young sailors' skills, determination, and teamwork.

Event information and results will be published on the WYST and RPNYC social media channels.

Racing starts on Thursday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon. Depending on the weather, it can be viewed from several vantage points around the Wellington waterfront.

So give our Americas Cup ‘stars of the future’ a holler on your way past, and keep your fingers crossed that the trophies will be coming home to the Capital this year.

