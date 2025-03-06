Ashcroft Announced As Nuggets Latest 2025 Signing

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce Danyon Ashcroft as their latest signing for the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) season.

A local talent from Oamaru in North Otago, it will be Ashcroft’s second attempt at suiting up for the Nuggets in the Sal’s NBL. After signing with the team in 2022 and playing a pre-season game, Ashcroft obtained an injury prior to the start of the season proper, and could not play any further part in the 2022 season.

The 20-year-old guard has been a standout player in age group representative teams for both North Otago and Otago in the past, and also represented New Zealand at Under 18 level in 2022.

Away from the basketball court, Ashcroft is currently studying at Otago University.

Ashcroft expressed his excitement about joining the team.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to finally play for the Nuggets. It's been a tough journey with injury setbacks and the like to get to this point, but I'm ready to give my all and contribute to the team's success this season."

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm for Ashcroft's addition to the roster.

"Danyon is a talented player with a lot of potential. We're excited to see him bring his skills and energy to the court in a Nuggets jersey, and we believe he will be a valuable asset to our team."

Ashcroft joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Jose Perez, Mike Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Mac Stodart on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

