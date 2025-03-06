Sport Manawatū Opens Applications For Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund

Sport Manawatū is excited to announce that applications are now open for the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund, which provides funding to support projects that encourage tamariki (children aged 5-12) and rangatahi (youth aged 13-18) to be active in ways they enjoy.

This fund is designed to empower communities by supporting locally led initiatives that make physical activity more accessible, ensuring more young people can participate in fun, inclusive, and engaging activities. Priority will be given to projects that support those who may face barriers to being active, including young people from high-deprivation communities, disabled individuals, Māori and Pasifika populations, and former refugees, migrants, and the multicultural community.

A wide range of organisations are eligible to apply, including hapū, iwi, marae, Māori organisations, schools/kura, tertiary institutions, charitable trusts, regional or local councils, and incorporated societies. Funding can be used for programme and project delivery costs such as venue and equipment hire, transport, essential programme equipment, officials required for delivery, and costs for staff directly involved in running the project. To ensure the fund has the greatest impact, certain costs, such as competition entry fees, capital costs, school-based swimming programmes, and administration expenses, are not covered. Organisations must also have met reporting requirements for previous projects to be eligible.

Applications are open from 3 March and will close on 28 March 2025. Organisations can apply for up to $10,000 per application to support eligible projects.

Sport Manawatū Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Shanks, encourages organisations to take advantage of this opportunity.

“The Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund is all about giving young people access to activities that spark their passion for physical activity. By supporting projects that remove barriers to participation, we can help tamariki and rangatahi build a lifelong love of being active in ways that matter to them.”

For full eligibility criteria, funding guidelines, and to submit an application, visit https://www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/tu-manawa.

