Experience ‘Material World’: Chris Melville’s Solo Exhibition At Lake House Arts Centre

Auckland, New Zealand – Award-winning abstract photographer Chris Melville invites art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in his latest solo exhibition, showcasing a captivating collection of ethereal landscapes captured through his innovative technique of photographing fabric and textiles. The exhibition will be held at the Becroft Gallery, Lake House Arts Centre, from Friday, May 30th to Friday, June 20th, 2025.

Chris Melville’s work transcends traditional photography, utilising slow shutter speeds to create mesmerising, dreamlike imagery. By transforming fabric into dynamic visual elements, Melville blurs the lines between abstraction and reality, resulting in landscapes that evoke both tranquillity and contemplation. His unique approach invites viewers to experience the familiar in a new light, challenging perceptions of texture, movement, and space.

Melville explains: “Through my lens, I aim to capture not just the physical form of textiles, but the emotions and memories they evoke, creating ethereal landscapes that transport the viewer to a dreamlike realm.”

The exhibition, in conjunction with the Auckland Festival of Photography, will feature a selection of Melville’s most striking works, each piece resonating with a sense of fluidity and grace. Visitors can expect to be enveloped in a visual journey that reflects the interplay of light, colour, and texture, inviting deep emotional engagement.

The opening reception, June 1 at 4pm, will provide an opportunity to meet the artist and gain insights into his creative process. Guests will be treated to a night of art, poetry, music, inspiration and conversation, surrounded by the stunning imagery that has garnered Melville acclaim in the contemporary art scene.

*Exhibition Details:

Title: Material World

Artist: Chris Melville

Location: Becroft Gallery, Lake House Arts Centre

Dates: May 30 - June 20, 2025

Opening Reception* June 1st, 2025, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

About Chris Melville

Chris Melville is an award-winning abstract photographer known for his unique exploration of fabric and textiles. With a background in graphic design and photography, and a passion for innovation, Melville continues to push the boundaries of photography, creating works that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

