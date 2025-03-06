YAEJI Shares New Single 'Pondeggi' + Music Video

Yaeji (Photo/Supplied)

Yaeji returns with a new single and music video 'Pondeggi' feat. E. Wata Via XL Recordings. The title is an homage to Beondegi, a traditional intergenerational Korean street food made of silkworms, and schoolyard hand-clap game that serves as the foundation for the track’s beat. 'Pondeggi' is a striking evaluation of the toil within humanity, nature, and technology. Utilising storytelling, humanity’s oldest technology and most radical form of expression, Yaeji uses innovation with the aim to invoke deeper examination.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang, and made with the assistance of Artifacts (@artifacts_lab), a new venture for experiments in art and AI powered by Microsoft, the video stars Yaeji alongside Uhm Jung-hwa, with a cameo from co-producer Enayet. In the video, Yaeji takes the form of a silkworm, rescued by her guardian angel. Through the human-to-human connection of hand clapping, they work together to save the metamorphosis cycle from being disrupted by a techno-witch, played by Uhm Jung-hwa.

Yaeji is a NYC-via-Seoul artist, producer, vocalist and DJ, whose introspective, dance floor-ready tracks have made her a global icon occupying a space all on her own.

The multifaceted artist featured on Charli XCX's album Charli and Sampha's latest album Lahai, has gone onto produce remixes for Dua Lipa, and Robyn, collaborate with the beloved Seoul-based polymath OHHYUK, sell out three headlining worldwide tours, and launch her bespoke lifestyle webstore JI-MART. Born in Flushing, Queens in 1993, she has roots in Seoul, Tokyo, Atlanta, and New York City, all serving as the backdrop for her singular, hybrid-sound that synthesises influences of Korean indie rock and electronica, late '90s and early 2000s hip hop and R&B, and leftfield bass and techno.

With her critically-acclaimed 2020 mixtape WHAT WE DREW , she sharpened her vision as a musician who is creatively unbounded by language and geography.

In 2024 Yaeji continued her creative evolution with several notable projects. She traveled to Japan to present at the CrunchyRollAwards and returned to her studio to work on new music which resulted in collaborations - 'Pink Ponies' with Teddy Geiger for the Transa compilation, 'Believe In Ya' with T-Pain and Girl Talk, an original track for Netflix’s Jentry Chau vs the Underworld soundtrack-and her kinetic summer club track 'booboo'. Yaeji premiered 'booboo' at an exuberant return to Boiler Room this summer; the song went on to make 'Best of' year-end lists for Pitchfork, The Guardian, New York Magazine, Spotify and Billboard.

