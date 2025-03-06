Kiwi Film Tinā Opens Over $1m, Striking A Collective Chord Across Aotearoa

Image from Tinā | 2025. Actor Anapela Polataivao as Mareta Percival, who takes on a substitute teaching role at an elite private school in Christchurch / Supplied: NZFC

New Zealand’s latest cinematic success, Tinā (Tih-NAH), has taken the country by storm, surpassing $1 million in its opening weekend. The film is currently No. 1 on the box office charts, earning $1,324,529 to date with nearly 84,000 ticket sales.

Tinā also set a new record for the widest release of a New Zealand film, screening across 128 locations in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Samoa. It now ranks as the third-biggest NZ opening week of all time, behind Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Sione's 2: Unfinished Business.

New Zealand Film Commission CEO Annie Murray says the success of Tinā is proof of the power of investing in local storytelling.

"The incredible debut of Tinā isn’t just a win for this film - it’s a powerful demonstration of what’s possible when we invest in stories that reflect who we are. Audiences have shown up in record numbers for this film, proving there’s real appetite for authentic, well-crafted storytelling from our own filmmakers. We need to keep this momentum going."

Murray says Tinā is well positioned for success beyond New Zealand and the Pacific, with strong international sales potential.

"A Kiwi film’s box office success is just one part of its overall return-international sales also bring money back into the pockets of the producers and investors. Successful sales will not only generate revenue for the filmmakers but also offset the investment made by the NZFC, allowing us to continue supporting future New Zealand stories."

A FILM THAT BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER

Filmmaker Miki Magasiva is thrilled by the film’s reception.

"We’re overjoyed that audiences have responded so positively to a local story carried by one of our local heroes in Anapela Polata’ivao. Our Pacific stories have an audience."

Light House Cinema chain owner Simon Werry says the film’s reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Audiences are loving Tinā, and we’re seeing plenty of repeat viewings. It’s a pleasure to see a New Zealand film perform so well."

Ross Churchouse, owner of Lido Hamilton and Cathay Kerikeri, adds:

"Tinā is the film we all need right now. There hasn’t been a New Zealand film that’s packed such an emotional punch-it’s a film that brings the whole audience together right to the end."

An inspiring, heartwarming, and humorous drama, Tinā follows the journey of Mareta Percival, a Samoan teacher struggling with grief after losing her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes. Reluctantly taking on a substitute teaching role at an elite private school, she discovers students in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

The film stars acclaimed Samoan actress Anapela Polataivao (Our Flag Means Death, Night Shift, The Breaker Upperers) as Mareta, alongside newcomer Antonia Robinson as Sophie. The cast also includes Beulah Koale (Hawai’i Five-0, Next Goal Wins, Bad Behaviour) and Nicole Whippy (Outrageous Fortune, Shortland Street).

Directed, written, and produced by Miki Magasiva, Tinā was produced by Dan Higgins and Mario Gaoa. The film was made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, and NZ On Air, with financing support from Kiwibank Limited. Madman Entertainment is distributing the film in New Zealand and Australia.

