Erny Belle Shares New Cheeky Single 'Boudoir'

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 10:03 pm
Press Release: Flying Nun Records

5TH MARCH 2025: Aotearoa's queen of Pacific-Pop, Erny Belle, has returned with a cheeky new single — 'Boudoir'.  The new song sees the artist collaborating with fellow Kiwi artist, Semisi Ma'ia'i (Marlin's Dreaming), with the pair both on writing and producing duties.

Typically an analogue girly, this partnership has seen some new sounds and techniques enter the world of Erny Belle — including drum machine and hypnotic backing vocals from Semisi. About the process, Erny Belle says “I wrote Boudoir with Semisi’s instrumental having already been written. I found the guitar line super sexy in a bizarre way, which naturally eventuated into a song about adoration and desire”.

Erny Belle and her all-star band are playing one-night only this Saturday 8th of March at the Leigh Sawmill, north of Auckland. Grab tickets from our friends over at Undertheradar.

