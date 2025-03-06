Jarlath Regan New Zealand Tour 2025

Jarlath Regan is coming to New Zealand and bringing his IN BITS show to Auckland. Tickets are on sale now at www.bohmpresents.com

The Brand-New Standup Comedy Show From “Yer Man” Off Instagram.

After 2 years of making us laugh out loud into our phones, hundreds of millions of views, thousands of seats filled across Ireland and the U.K. - Jarlath Regan is finally here in Australia with a totally new barnstorming standup show like nothing you’ve ever seen before. “The jewel in the Irish comedy crown” (The Examiner), in a world of relentlessly bleak news and constant negativity, take a break and make space for laughter and watch “a master at work” (Patrick Kielty). You’ve watched his clips on Instagram, you’ve shared his standup with your friends and family on TikTok, now it’s time to see Jarlath Regan’s funny bits live and in person. The brand new standup show from the man behind some of the most hilarious viral standup comedy clips is finally here. After selling out every single seat on his “Yer Man” tour in 2024, Jarlath is on the road again and travelling around the world with a completely fresh, never before seen standup comedy show guaranteed to have you “In Bits”.

