Women In Leadership: A Proud Tradition At Sport Manawatū

This International Women's Day, Sport Manawatū is recognising and celebrating the representation of women in leadership roles across the sport and recreation sector as it continues to grow, and we’re proud to be part of this progress. Today, 28% of Regional Sports Trust CEOs are women—the highest percentage on record with Sport Bay of Plenty, Sport Whanganui, Aktive, Active Southland, and, of course, here at Sport Manawatū, all having women CEOs.

At Sport Manawatū, we recognise the importance of diverse leadership in shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for sport in Aotearoa. Our organisation has a proud history of women at the helm, with Lorraine Vincent, Andrea Durie, and Kereyn Smith having led the way in the past. Now, Kelly Shanks continues that legacy as our current CEO.

Reflecting on her own journey, Kelly acknowledges the support of Sport Manawatū's forward-thinking Board for enabling her to balance being a great mum to three boys—being present for those special moments—while also leading Sport Manawatū with strength and vision.

"The flexibility and support I’ve had as CEO has allowed me to thrive as both a leader and a single mother. It’s a powerful reminder that when organisations embrace work-life balance and empower women in leadership, everyone benefits—our teams, our families, and our communities."

Leadership diversity matters. It brings new perspectives, fosters innovation, and ensures that sport is more accessible and welcoming for all. Seeing more women in executive roles not only strengthens the sector but also inspires the next generation of leaders.

While 28% is a record high, there’s still work to do to achieve true equity in leadership. At Sport Manawatū, we remain committed to championing women in sport—both on and off the field.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

