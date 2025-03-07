Nuggets Re-sign Patrick Freeman

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the re-signing of Patrick Freeman for the 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) season.

Freeman - a talented and versatile player who hails from Wellington - previously played for the Nuggets in 2023 before pursuing his studies and basketball career at the University of Northern British Columbia in Canada. He returned to New Zealand in 2024, and is currently studying at Otago University.

Freeman's return is highly anticipated as he brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team. Known for his strong defensive presence and ability to play multiple positions, Freeman is expected to be a key player in the upcoming season.

"I am excited to be back with the Otago Nuggets and to continue my basketball journey here,” Freeman said. “I look forward to working hard and helping the team achieve our goals."

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, also expressed his excitement about Freeman's return to the team.

"Patrick's size, versatility and work ethic make him a valuable addition to our roster. We are looking forward to seeing him develop as a player and contribute to our success this season."

Freeman joins Joshua Aitcheson, Danyon Ashcroft, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Jose Perez, Mike Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Mac Stodart on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

