Rising Alt-Indie Star Mim Jensen Drops Cracking New Single ‘Safe In Body’

Photo/Supplied

“...one of the most compelling front-people in Aotearoa.”

– NZ HERALD‘SAFE IN BODY’ is a vibey, feel-good new track from Ōtautahi indie savant MIM JENSEN. A banger of a tune set to be scooped up by US college and student radio stations far and wide, ‘Safe In Body’ is the third and final single to drop off her upcoming sophomore EP SHADOW OF THE GIFT due out on Friday 21 March.

Jensen continues to impress as a bold explorer of self-reflectiveness, discussing deeply personal topics such as historical trauma and emotional conflict that can propel people forward towards a path of self-healing.

Engineered and produced by Will McGillivray aka Goodwill, ‘Safe In Body’ is an empowering tune born in a moment of intense self-reflection. An exploration of how people are so often caught up in a projection of how other people perceive us, ‘Safe In Body’ evolved as part of Jensen’s bigger realisation of a disconnected part within herself.

Jensen wrote ‘Safe In Body’ to encourage the listener to trust their gut instincts, with the understanding that we must learn to connect with ourselves by trusting our own knowledge and feelings. Evoking a joyous mood, ‘Safe In Body’ is imbued with an energy that perfectly captures the feeling of being happy in our own skin, to feel safe in our bodies. As such, it’s a wonderfully, positive affirmation wrapped in a carefree song, which Jensen describes as “a love-letter to SELF.”

With her unique, confessional song-writing style, Jensen’s upcoming sophomore EP SHADOW OF THE GIFT is a captivating journey of introspection and longing that centres Jensen in her healing era - a symbol of her growth as an artist and an individual.

The first single to be released off SHADOW OF THE GIFT was ‘Same Blood’, unveiled at the end of last November, which was closely followed by last single ‘Past Life’ at the end of January. To date, ‘Past Life’ has charted on local student radio, and has had impressive international traction, having been added to KEXP rotation, Radio Depaul, and over a dozen other college radio stations in the United States, and counting.

And the results are impressive! Jensen has had huge growth at Spotify, now up by an astounding 238%, Apple Music has her at #5 at The New Rock, and #7 at Breaking Rock. She’s been added to playlists such as Fresh Finds (at #4, w/ 1.2 million saves), Fresh Finds Indie, Fresh Finds AU + NZ, Equal AU + NZ with more still rolling in.

As for live shows, Jensen has also been busy, performing all over the country through summer and building on her ever-growing live fan base both here and across the Tasman.

Supporting the mighty Shihad has been a summer highlight for Jensen, with a final sold out show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday 14 March, followed by her own show at The Island, Papamoa on Saturday 15t.

With her fearless ability to do emotional deep-dives, Mim Jensen is a unique and honest song-writer who is ready to share of herself with her fans by showcasing her vulnerability through her beautiful music and finely-crafted lyrics.

Catch this stunning young talent live this month, and listen out for the release of her EP SHADOW OF THE GIFT on Friday 21st March.

Watch MIM Live:

SHIHAD – March 14th – Spark Arena, Auckland

Goodnight.x – March 15th – The Island, Papamoa

For more information and tickets, go to: https://linktr.ee/mimjensen

